NHIAA Gives Go-Ahead For Winter H.S. Sports

Winter sports are a go in the Granite State.
The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association Council in a Zoom conference Friday unanimously approved high school winter sports for the 2020-2021 school year. In what will be a shortened season, it is also is waiving the bylaw that requires schools to play a minimum number of games in their division to qualify for the postseason.
The waiver follows fall sports procedures that allowed schools the flexibility to develop regional schedules while implementing and following safety guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
High school sports have thus far run smoothly in the North Country. Field hockey playoffs begin Friday. Soccer follows next week. The biggest change came during tournament pairings, as the brackets were generated randomly, not by regular-season record.
According to an email sent to state athletic directors Monday, the NHIAA Council approved the recognition of all winter sports for the 2020-21 season and the motion that all winter postseason events will be conducted in an open format.
Start dates for the winter season are as follows:
• Beginning on Monday November 30, “skills and drills” activities may be conducted in accordance with all NH “Amateur and Youth Guidelines” and Phase 1 and 2 of the NHIAA reopening guidance.
• First date to practice all winter sports is Monday, Dec. 14.
• First date to play winter sports is Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.
• The last date to play is still to be determined.
