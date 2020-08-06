Season opening dates have been set.
The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association on Thursday announced the first day of competition for the full slate of fall sports: Bass fishing, cross country, field hockey, football, golf, soccer, unified soccer, spirit and volleyball.
It comes a week after the NHIAA set Sept. 8 as the first day of practice for all fall sports.
The NHIAA divided the ‘first day to play’ dates into three tiers:
- Low risk (bass fishing, golf): Sept. 10
- Moderate risk (cross country, field hockey, soccer, unified soccer, volleyball): Sept. 18
- High risk (football, spirit): Sept. 25
Cross country is classified as low risk but the first day to play was grouped with moderate risk sports to allow student-athletes more time for conditioning.
The NHIAA also approved open tournaments for cross country, field hockey, soccer, unified soccer and volleyball.
The decision removes the minimum game requirement against divisional opponents. Schools will be able to create regional schedules in order to limit travel (and exposure) for athletes, coaches, staff and spectators during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Decisions on the football and golf postseasons will be released in the coming weeks.
GOLF
Brown wins Vt. Am in playoff
Andrea Brown of the Lakeside Golf Club won the 2020 Vermont Women’s Amateur Golf Championship on Wednesday.
Brown beat Julia Dapron of the host Dorset Field Club in a five-hole playoff to claim her second Vermont Am crown, the other coming in 2004.
Brown and Dapron were both tied at 14-over 158 in regulation play. This year’s event was shortened to 36 holes after Tuesday’s second round was cancelled due to rain.
Carson Laderoute of Burlington Country Club (18 over) was third. Mia Politano of Ralph Myhre Golf Course (20 over) finished fourth and took home the trophy in the Junior Division.
