CONCORD, N.H. — ‘Effort matters’ has been the driving slogan for the Woodsville softball team, and the extra hard work paid off on Saturday with a Division IV championship. The Engineers overpowered Newmarket 9-1 to claim the title, a third in three trips to the finals and first since the 2010 and 2013 championships.
“We came right out after it,” said WHS coach Dana Huntington. “The first three runs in the first inning were key. Having the momentum had them on edge.”
Mackenzie Kingsbury threw strikes. The Engineer junior struck out five in a row that had one end the first, three more cleared the second and the fifth one opened the third.
The defense served notice when Emily Farr picked off a runner stealing third in the top of the first. Then the WHS bats took charge in the bottom of the inning. Leah Krull touched off that crucial three-run start with a beauty of a bunt and lightning-quick sprint to first. Morgan Wagstaff walked. Both used stray pitches to score. Kingsbury lashed a double and Jessica Riley a single that drove in that third run.
“If people had seen Kingsbury a couple of years ago, they could see how much she has improved. She spent hours and hours to get better, especially with her fastball,” said Huntington. “Our hitting from top to bottom has been really strong. Our hitting has been better than everyone we’ve faced this season.”
The Engineers ended with 11 hits and five were doubles. Two more runs were added in the third. When a running grab in center field by Gia Tilton robbed Kingsbury and made a second out, the Engineers staged a two-run rally. Riley smacked a double and Farr ripped her second double for the RBI, then scored on a base hit by Keatyn Horne for the 5-0 lead.
“We’ve scored with two outs all season,” said the coach. “We stick to it, which is indicative of this team. We couldn’t steal like we usually do, we had to do it in different stages.”
The Mules had a good pitcher in Kaylen Fowler and she forced a few adjustments. Four Engineers did strikeout and only one walked. Though Kingsbury did walk seven (three in the fourth) none of those scored and she struck out eight. The Mules were held to three hits. The one run was a solo shot off the center fence by Tilton in the fifth.
When the Engineers stepped to the plate in the bottom half of the fifth, two more runs went on the board. Both Farr in the six-slot and Anna McIntrye in the eighth spot hit run-scoring doubles.
“Two of our seniors, Wagstaff and Emily Prest, are our best pair of hitters,” Huntington noted.
Prest led off the sixth with a base hit and the Engineers took advantage of a couple of errors (Newmarket made five) to score one run and a Riley single to score another.
In the sixth and seventh innings, freshman Mackenzie Griswold was sent into pitch. Griswold faced six batters only, struck out two, fielded an infield put out and enticed three pop-outs to close the door.
“It was a difficult decision whether to go away from our ace to a freshman in the finals,” Huntington said. “Gris has been there when needed all season and pounded the strike zone today. We’re very fortunate to have two very good pitchers. It takes a lot of extra effort by players and parents and others to be able to win a championship and especially since we didn’t have that 2020 season to gain experience. The five seniors were leaders by example and that was important.”
Woodsville worked through five playoff games, all on the road, to a 20-1 season record and the D-IV championship. Graduation within 24 hours claimed Morgan Wagstaff, Maachah Krull, Keatyn Horne, Graci Kaiser and Emily Prest.
