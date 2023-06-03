BURLINGTON — Untouchable.
The St. J Academy boys continued their supremacy on Saturday, securing their third of back-to-back-to-back Vermont Division I state track and field championships after another dominant outing at Burlington High School.
SJA tallied 135 points, a statement-making 55-point margin of victory ahead of runner-up South Burlington’s 80. Essex scored 78, Mount Mansfield tallied 59 and host Burlington 50.
For four Hilltoppers, Saturday’s rout capped off a rare triple crown feat — being crowned state champs in cross country and both indoor and outdoor track. For the rest of the team, it was the final culmination of a historic season in what seemed destined right from the beginning.
“This group is really driven to succeed,” SJA coach Chip Langmaid said. “The coaches have shown the way and once they began to learn what they could achieve — they just keep improving.”
With the crown already won, SJA’s dynamite quartet of Andrew Thornton-Sherman, Andrew Bugbee, Jaden Beardsley and Gerardo Fernandez stepped up to compete in the 4x400 for the meet’s finale. Already owning the school record after setting it last month, the Hilltoppers raced to a time of 3:22.12 to set the new Vermont record.
“The relays have been dominant all season and to end with the state record in the 4x400 capped the day perfectly,” Langmaid said.
The historic exclamation point was the seventh track event win of the day for SJA with the champs picking up wins in the 100, 200, 400, 300 hurdles and each of the three relays.
“The dedication to technique and discipline has been exemplary,” Langmaid said. “We have never had a group with this much speed.”
While the victorious team result was widely expected by most in the state, it didn’t start out in the runaway fashion fans had grown accustomed to seeing from SJA this season.
“We had a bit of a rough start in the field events, but they came through,” Langmaid said.
The Hilltoppers were sitting as low as fourth place at one point before the defending champs got things rolling.
Beardsley captured the 100 meters in 11.16 seconds, beating out Colchester’s Demunga Alfani by .06 seconds after Alfani had clipped the Hilltopper in the prelims by a .19 span. Fernandez won both the 200 (22.80) and the 400 (48.89), besting teammate Bugbee in the latter and coming within .25 seconds of setting another D-I record.
“Jaden’s win in the 100 was huge, going 1-2 in the 400 finally put us in the lead and then the 200 was a big boost,” Langmaid said.
Thornton-Sherman secured first place in the 300 hurdles at 38.84 and Quinn Murphy had the Hilltoppers’ lone field event win in javelin with a PR throw of 49.68 meters.
Bugbee, Beardsley, Alejandro Orozco Kuri and Fernandez pulled off the 4x100 win in 43.86 and Nathaniel Bernier, Ari Leven, Charlie Krebs and Ryan Callaghan nabbed the 4x800’s top spot at 8:31.83.
Carson Eames (3,000) and Cian Nott (triple jump) each had runner-up finishes for St. Johnsbury.
Thornton-Sherman was third in the 110 hurdles, Diego Perez third in javelin, Beardsley fourth in the 200, Eames fourth in the 1,500, Orozco Kuri and Cian Nott placed fourth and fifth in long jump, Ozzy Alsaid Ahmad was fifth in pole vault and Krebs and Bernier grabbed spots on the podium with fifth and sixth place finishes in the 800.
“It continues to be exciting to work with them and hopefully there will be more good news from New Englands this weekend and NB Nationals the following week,” Langmaid said.
After being crowned champions of Vermont once more, the Hilltoppers will look to keep the good times rolling at the New England Championships on Saturday.
BRUECK SHINES AS NCU GIRLS GRAB FIFTH
Sabine Brueck seemed to be everywhere on Saturday, winning three individual state titles and runner-up in a fourth to lead the Falcons to a fifth-place finish at the Division I state track and field meet at Burlington high school.
The standout sophomore defended her crowns in both the 300 hurdles and high jump and also secured the top spot in long jump (5.36 meters). Her 10.52 mark in triple jump was second-best on the day. In the 300 hurdles, Brueck’s time of 46.97 seconds was over three seconds ahead of the next competitor and she won in the high jump (1.55 meters) after besting Colchester’s Ryleigh Garrow in a jump-off.
North Country tallied 42 points, tying with Burlington to round out the girls top five. Essex scored 151.33 to repeat as champions, besting Champlain Valley (85.66), Mount Mansfield (59) and Colchester (52).
The NCU 4x100 team of Naiara Aragon, Reeve Applegate, Charlie Schurman and Makenzie Parenteau finished fifth and the 4x400 squad of Applegate, Charli Kellaway, Parenteau and Willow Clements placed sixth. Josi Fortin snagged sixth in triple jump.
The St. Johnsbury girls had an eighth-place result after accumulating 29 points.
Brooke White grabbed fourth in both the 400 and triple jump and sixth in the 200, Fernanda Bustamante (discus) and Peyton Qualter (high jump) each placed fifth, and Rylee Strohm was sixth in both the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles.
White, Willa Kantrowitz, Peggy Fischer and Strohm led the Hilltoppers to a runner-up result in the 4x400 and Kantrowitz, Wisteria Franklin, Clare Stephenson and Fischer ran to third in the 4x800.
The North Country boys finished 11th overall.
Koyle Dennis placed fourth in high jump and Levi Brewer was sixth. Caden Colburn was also sixth in the 200.
The 4x800 featuring Liam Beatty, Brewer, Soren Stelma-Leonard and Alan Esposito earned a fourth-place result and the 4x400 team of Beatty, Cooper Wheeler, Colburn and Dennis placed sixth.
——
GIRLS
1. Essex 151.33; 2. Champlain Valley 85.66; 3. Mount Mansfield 59; 4. Colchester 52; T5. Burlington, North Country 42; 7. South Burlington 31; 8. St. Johnsbury 29; 9. BFA-St. Albans 25; 10. Mount Anthony 16; 11. Brattleboro 13; 12. Rutland 12.
BOYS
1. St. Johnsbury 135; 2. South Burlington 80; 3. Essex 78; 4. Mount Mansfield 59; 5. Burlington 50; 6. Champlain Valley 44; 7. Colchester 41; 8. Brattleboro 21; 9. Mount Anthony 20; 10. BFA-St. Albans 18; 11. North Country 11; 12. Rutland 1.
GIRLS TOP SIX
100: 1. Brinlee Gilfillan, Col 12.48; 2. Chloe DeJong, MMU; 3. Ashley Clark, Essex; 4. Grace Filan, Essex; 5. Gracie Morris, SB; 6. Sara Sinkewicz, Essex.
200: 1. Brinlee Gilfillan, Col 26.16; 2. Amelie Scharf, CVU; 3. Sarah Hall, Essex; 4. Ashley Clark, Essex; 5. Ella Palisano, MAU; 6. Brooke White, SJ.
400: 1. Sarah Hall, Essex 58.67; 2. Finley Barker, MMU; 3. Grace McNally, CVU; 4. Brooke White, SJ; 5. Evangeline Taylor, Rutland; 6. Elizabeth Orvis, Essex.
800: 1. Scarlet Stimson, Essex 2:18.16; 2. Grace McNally, CVU; 3. Ava Whitney, Bratt; 4. Kate Bradford, Col; 5. Finley Barker, MMU; 6. Aya Goldstein, BHS.
1,500: 1. Scarlet Stimson, Essex 4:48.16; 2. Alice Kredell, CVU; 3. Estella Laird, CVU; 4. Amelia Dion, BHS; 5. Kaitlyn Lumbra, BFA; 6. Maddie Connery, CVU.
3,000: 1. Tess Drury, MMU 10:28.73; 2. Estella Laird, CVU; 3. Alice Kredell, CVU; 4. Kaitlyn Lumbra, BFA; 5. Erin Geisler, Rutland; 6. Gillian Fairfax, BHS.
100 hurdles: 1. Ryleigh Garrow, Col 15.16; 2. Ada Jorschick, Essex; 3. Regina O’Leary, SB; 4. Amelia Shelton, Rutland; 5. Izzy Laramee, SB; 6. Rylee Strohm, SJ.
300 hurdles: 1. Sabine Brueck, NC 46.97; 2. Lila Brillhart, MMU; 3. Ada Jorschick, Essex; 4. Amelia Shelton, Rutland; 5. Izzy Laramee, SB; 6. Rylee Strohm, SJ.
4x100: 1. Essex (Guerino, Clark, Brzoza, Sinkewicz) 49.88; 2. MMU; 3. South Burlington; 4. BFA; 5. North Country; 6. Brattleboro.
4x400: 1. Essex (Stimson, Orvis, Hall, Brzoza) 4:03.36; 2. St. Johnsbury; 3. CVU; 4. South Burlington; 5. MMU; 6. North Country.
4x800: 1. Burlington (Dion, Fairfax, Goldstein, Henry) 10:01.01; 2. CVU; 3. St. Johnsbury; 4. Essex; 5. South Burlington; 6. MMU.
High Jump: 1. Sabine Brueck, NC 5-1; 2. Ryleigh Garrow, Col; 3. Ella Palisano, MAU; 4. Isabella Gravina-Budis, CVU; 5. Peyton Qualter, SJ; 6. Genevieve Brzoza, Essex.
Pole Vault: 1. Kayla Guerino, Essex 10-0; 2. Cara Rockwell, MAU; 3. Addison Devault, Bratt; T4. Grace Symula, Essex; Zoe Jenkins-Mui, CVU; Kate Kogut, CVU.
Long Jump: 1. Sabine Brueck, NC 17-7; 2. Genevieve Brzoza, Essex; 3. Kayla Guerino, Essex; 4. Ada Jorschick, Essex; 5. Mallory Chicoine, MMU; 6. Amelia Novak, CVU.
Triple Jump: 1. Ryleigh Garrow, Col 36-2.75; 2. Sabine Brueck, NC; 3. Ada Jorschick, Essex; 4. Brooke White, SJA: 5. Kelsey Adams, SB; 6. Josi Fortin, NC.
Shot Put: 1. Vivian Halladay, BHS 36-3.5; 2. Tess Adams, Essex; 3. Nadia Sylla, BHS; 4. Savannah Werner, SB; 5. Mia Lacasse, Essex; 6. Maya Frost, BFA.
Discus: 1. Samantha Alexander, MMU 136-10; 2. Tess Adams, Essex; 3. Nadia Sylla, BHS; 4. Mia Lacasse, Essex; 5. Fernanda Bustamante, SJA; 6. Gracie Lawrence, SB.
Javelin: 1. Harper Danforth, CVU 113-3; 2. Aiyana Auer, BFA; 3. Lauryn Johnson, BFA; 4. Vivian Halladay, BHS; 5. Sara Sinkewicz, Essex; 6. Kate Bostwick, CVU.
BOYS TOP SIX
100: 1. Jaden Beardsley, SJA 11.16; 2. Demunga Alfani, Col; 3. Ahmed Diawara, BHS; 4. Avery Rogers, CVU; 5. Armani Lee, SB; 6. Sean Von Ranson, Bratt.
200: 1. Gerardo Fernandez, SJA 22.80; 2. Armani Lee, SB; 3. Demunga Alfani, Col; 4. Jaden Beardsley, SJA; 5. Hayden Pine, Essex; 6. Caden Colburn, NC.
400: 1. Gerardo Fernandez, SJA 48.89; 2. Andrew Bugbee, SJA; 3. Jacques Alfani, Col; 4. Vaughn Larkin, SB; 5. Jack Cady, Bratt; 6. Nathan Lyle, Essex.
800: 1. Kelton Poirier, Essex 1:54.56; 2. Matthew Servin, CVU; 3. Austin Simone, SB; 4. Avi Yagoda, BHS; 5. Charlie Krebs, SJA; 6. Nathaniel Bernier, SJA.
1,500: 1. Matthew Servin, CVU 3:56.33; 2. Porter Hurteau, BFA; 3. Avi Yagoda, BHS; 4. Carson Eames, SJA; 5. Luke Miklus, Essex; 6. Jack Crum, CVU.
3,000: 1. Luke Miklus, Essex 8:53.38; 2. Carson Eames, SJA: 3. Avi Yagoda, BHS; 4. Jack Crum, CVU; 5. Porter Hurteau, BFA: 6. James Steward, Essex.
110 hurdles: 1. Vaughn Larkin, SB 15.43; 2. Avery Gilbert, MMU; 3. Andrew Thornton-Sherman, SJ; 4. Tucker Hall, SB; 5. William Hughes, BFA: 6. Carter Higgins, SB.
300 hurdles: 1. Andrew Thornton-Sherman, SJA 38.84; 2. Avery Gilbert, MMU; 3. Tucker Hall, SB; 4. William Hughes, BFA; 5. Carter Higgins, SB; 6. Max Lesny, Essex.
4x100: 1. St. Johnsbury (Bugbee, Beardsley, Kuri, Fernandez) 43.86; 2. Brattleboro; 3. CVU; 4. Colchester; 5. Essex; 6. South Burlington.
4x400: 1. St. Johnsbury (Thornton-Sherman, Bugbee, Beardsley, Fernandez) 3:22.12; 2. South Burlington; 3. MMU; 4. Essex; 5. Brattleboro; 6. North Country.
4x800: 1. St. Johnsbury (Bernier, Leven, Krebs, Callaghan) 8:31.83; 2. South Burlington; 3. MMU; 4. North Country; 5. Essex; 6. Colchester.
High Jump: 1. Tyrese Pratt, MAU 5-11.5; 2. Owen Moriarty, MMU; 3. Ethan Gamelin, Col; 4. Koyle Denis, NC; 5. William Hughes, BFA; 6. Levi Brewer, NC.
Pole Vault: 1. Raf Campanile, MMU 12-11; 2. Vaughn Larkin, SB; 3. Owen Moriarty, MMU; 4. Nathan Lesny, Essex; 5. Ozzy Alsaid Ahmad, SJ; 6. Anders Johnson, CVU.
Long Jump: 1. Avery Rogers, CVU 22-2.5; 2. Nathan Lesny, Essex; 3. Tyrese Pratt, MAU; 4. Alejandro Orozco Kuri, SJA; 5. Cian Nott, SJ; 6. Hayden Pine, Essex.
Triple Jump: 1. Nathan Lesny, Essex 41-2.25; 2. Ethan Gamelin, Col; 3. Cian Nott, SJA; 4. Tyrese Pratt, MAU; 5. Cyrus Goetze, MMU; 6. Stephane Mujomba, Col.
Shot Put: 1. Winslow Sightler, BHS 58-5.75; 2. Carter Davis, Essex; 3. Alexander Johnson, Essex; 4. Aidan Lybarger, SB; 5. Sidiki Sylla, BHS; 6. Tyler Messer, Rutland.
Discus: 1. Winslow Sightler, BHS 159-9; 2. Aidan Lybarger, SB; 3. Sidiki Sylla, BHS; 4. Maxwell Spaeder, Essex; 5. Jordan D’Amico, MMU; 6. Carter Davis.
Javelin: 1. Quinn Murphy, SJA 163-0; 2. Jacob Girard, Bratt; 3. Diego Perez, SJA; 4. Oliver Cohen, MMU; 5. Cooper Niles, MAU; 6. Alexander Johnson, Essex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.