NEWPORT — Bound for Barre.
In a historic win, the second-seeded North Country girls basketball team ousted No. 6 Hartford 55-47 in the Division II semifinals Thursday to advance to the program’s first state final.
Riann Fortin had 22 points, while Adrianna Chaput (11) and Cora Nadeau combined for 21 more in a game that wasn’t as close as the score. Next up: North Country’s toughest challenge of the season in top-seeded undefeated Fair Haven (10-0), Saturday at the Aud, at a time to be determined.
First-year coach Sarah Roy and the squad couldn’t be more pleased.
“We get to do something no other North Country players have had the chance to do – play for a state championship,” Roy said. “Our success is their success. Falcon Pride is not just a slogan. We carry the torch for all the amazing teams that have worn maroon and blue.”
Fortin had 12 of her 22 in the third quarter, while nine of Chaput’s came in the first half. The Hurricanes learned early what they were in for, as three steals in the first two minutes led to a 10-2 NCU advantage. The first quarter ended on an 8-0 run fuelled by threes from McKenna Marsh and Nadeau for a 20-10 lead.
Hartford hung around, holding North Country to five second-quarter points, leading to a 25-16 halftime score. With the score 29-23 with 4:10 left in the third, another 8-0 run on two layups each by Marsh and Fortin gave the Falcons a 14-point lead 37-23, leading to a 45-28 count going into the fourth quarter.
The Hurricanes didn’t get closer than 11 until a parking-lot buzzer-beater at the end. They were led by 18 points by Beth Dobrich, 10 coming in the first quarter.
“I couldn’t be more proud of this team,” Roy said. “They play with heart, they have confidence in themselves and one another, and they are willing to sacrifice their own individual wants for the good of the team. They have earned the right to play on the last day of the season.”
NOTES: Fair Haven toppled No. 4 Spaulding 56-45, also Tuesday. … The Falcons boys team also has Fair Haven in its sight, in a Thursday semifinal matchup in Newport. NCU (9-0) is top-seeded, while Fair Haven is fifth-seeded at 8-2.
HHS (6-5): Bailey Cameron 2-0-5, Jasmine Jenkins 3-0-8, Sarah Howe 1-1-4, Elsie Davis 1-0-2, Sophie Howe 1-0-2, Beth Dobrich 8-2-18, Emily Wright 1-0-3, Davan Murphy 2-0-5. Totals: 19-FG 3-8-FT 47.
NC (10-0): McKenna Marsh 4-0-9, Adrianna Chaput 4-0-11, Hope Dobler 0-2-2, Riann Fortin 8-5-22, Cora Nadeau 4-0-10. Totals: 20-FG 8-14-FT 55.
HHS 10 6 12 19 — 47
NC 20 5 18 12 — 55
3-Point FG: H 6 (Jenkins 2, Cameron, Howe, Wright, Murphy); N 7 (Chaput 3, Nadeau 2, Fortin, Julia Baker). Team Fouls: H 15, N 11. Fouled Out: H, Wright.
