BARRE — The boys are headed back.
Two teams with two different stories and two different roadblocks ahead of them, each seeking to cut down the nets at the Barre Auditorium on Saturday.
North Country is returning to the Division II season finale for the second time in three seasons and seeking the program’s first-ever title while reigning champion Hazen looks to defend its crown and lead a victory parade back to Hardwick for a second straight year.
The third-seeded Falcons already took down one giant in previously unbeaten and second-seeded Fair Haven. However, Saturday’s opponent, No. 4 Montpelier, did so as well — handing top-ranked Spaulding its first loss of the season. The two-time defending champion Solons have had a stranglehold on D-II the past couple winters, the first of those two titles a win overthe Falcons in 2021.
For NC to avenge that loss, slowing down sophomore Carson Cody (30 points in the semis) is a good place to start. Cody leads two other second-year players in the starting unit, Carter Bruzzese and Clayton Foster, as well a pair of seniors — Ronnie Riby-Williams, arguably one of the quickest players in the state, and Andrew Tringe, a towering presence inside.
The Falcons are led by do-it-all guard Cooper Brueck who enters his final high school game averaging 16.4 points. Classmate Jorden Driver has seen a late-season scoring surge, averaging 20.7 points in the playoffs.
Haidin Chilafoux (12.2 ppg) turned in his best scoring game of the season in the final-four win while other semifinal starters Brayden Pepin (6.1 ppg) and Hayden Boivin combine for just under a dozen a game.
NCU (21-2) is on a 16-game win streak while Montpelier (20-3) has won 14 in a row.
The D-III championship will look eerily similar to last season’s as second-seeded Hazen will once again meet No. 1 Winooski. The Wildcats took last year’s title tilt while both teams picked up 20-plus point semifinal wins on Thursday.
Hazen (20-3) is led by 1,000-point man Tyler Rivard, who also topped the 1K-rebound mark in the semis. Rivard averages 23.9 points a game and is a matchup nightmare for opposing teams on the boards.
Three-point specialist Brendan Moodie has been on a tear of late, averaging 23 points this postseason while Xavier Hill (11.0 ppg) facilitates an HU offense that is averaging 86 points a contest during the playoffs.
Jadon Baker (7.5 ppg) and Lincoln Michaud (5.2 ppg) shoulder a lot of the intangibles for the Cats while sixth man Gabriel Michaud has been a strong option off the bench (16 points, seven boards in semis).
Winooski (21-0) had a dominant regular season and has kept it going in the postseason, averaging 81 points over three games.
Point guard Trevon Bradley headlines an athletic group that is known for its success in transition on offense and ability to force turnovers on defense. Bradley, also a 1,000-point scorer, has been a triple-double threat all season with his ability to pick ballhandlers’ pockets and set up teammates for easy scores.
Probably the main beneficiary of the latter is also one of the division’s top shot-blockers in Daniel Surma. Hassan Hassan and Sam Parris have had big scoring nights this season for the Spartans as well.
The D-III title game is slated for 3:45, followed by D-II at 7:30.
