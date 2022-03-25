Gary Jenness is coaching royalty in New Hampshire.
The retired 74-year-old North Country legend recently received an honor to match.
Jenness was one of two coaches in the Granite State to receive the 2021 John Wooden Family Legacy Award from the National High School Basketball Coaches Association.
“A lot of my players came to me for advice in regards to their life situations,” said Jenness, who retired in 2016 as the state’s winningest girls basketball coach with 641 career wins while guiding his Groveton and White Mountains teams to 12 state titles. “Off the court, I became their mentor for life after high school.”
While not in attendance, Jenness was recognized at the recent NHBCO all-star games. Coe-Brown hoops coaching legend Dave Smith, who joined Jenness in the 600-win club in January of 2021, was the state’s recipient on the boys’ side. They are the first two winners from New Hampshire.
“Gary has received a ton of awards and he is a humble man,” said White Mountains boys basketball coach Mike Curtis, who spent seven seasons as an assistant under Jenness. “When talking to him, I think this one means a lot to him.”
The recognition seeks to honor scholastic basketball coaches around the country who are educators and have achieved excellence on the floor, in the classroom and in the community that further embody the characteristics and legacy of coach John Wooden.
The criteria for the accolade seeks five traits: education, longevity, character, service and excellence. It was the first year of the award and 78 leaders were honored from 41 states. There was no winner selected from Vermont.
“Gary’s overall record for wins and championships as a coach obviously speak for themselves, but the legacy award is well deserved for more than just his coaching accomplishments,” longtime Groveton girls coach Tim Haskins said. “For a northern New Hampshire “small-school” coach to have gained such a broad level of recognition and influence up and down the state, shows clearly why Gary is deserving of the Wooden award.”
Jenness, the St. Johnsbury native who recently moved to Jefferson from Lancaster, coached basketball for 38 years at Groveton and White Mountains Regional. He mentored thousands of students.
He coached Groveton from 1978 to 2006, amassing 505 wins and guiding the Eagles to 11 Class S championships, including five straight from 1999 to 2003.
He spent the next 10 years at White Mountains where he won 135 games and led the Spartans to a pair of finals appearances, winning the Division III state title in 2012.
Jenness coached in a total of 15 title games.
A graduate of St. Johnsbury Academy and Lyndon State College, Jenness is also a member of the New Hampshire Coaches Association Hall of Fame, the NHIAA Hall of Fame and the NHBCO Hall of Fame. He was a former physical education teacher and athletic director at Groveton and is a longtime basketball, softball and soccer official.
Jenness’ recipe for success included treating all of his players equally, being consistent on and off the court, being prepared, caring about his players, teaching the game of basketball and holding his players accountable.
“What stood out for me was the respect the opposing coaches had for coach Jenness and the amount of teaching he did at practice,” Curtis said. “Gary had certain fundamentals that were non-negotiable if you wanted to play for him. You couldn’t help but be a better coach and communicator by observing and being part of his program.”
Back in the early 1980s, Jenness went to a John Wooden coaching clinic. He brought back to the North Country coach Wooden’s iconic Pyramid of Success — a roadmap for individual and team excellence.
“Not sure if anyone today really knows who John Wooden was, but to me, he’s the best men’s basketball coach of all-time; his teams were dominant,” Jenness said. “What I took away from Wooden was the way he taught his players to become better people. He developed their skills on the basketball court but he also helped shape people’s lives and become better citizens.”
Four decades after meeting Wooden, Jenness’ coaching journey comes full circle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.