NEWPORT — It’s a school-wide thing now.
A night after the North Country girls team secured their first trip to the Division II finals in their home finale, the top-seeded boys team followed suit with a historic 63-60 win over defending-champion Fair Haven.
It sets up a Sunday championship game at Barre Auditorium with two-seed Montpelier in a matchup of unbeatens.
The third quarter did it Thursday night in the Falcons’ home finale. Tied at 17 after one quarter, and at 32 at the half, they outscored the third-seeded Slaters 19-8 in the third, then withstood a late flurry in securing their first finals berth.
Forwards Austin Giroux (17 points, 11 rebounds) and Cayde Micknak (15 points, 11 rebounds) were clutch, as was guard Corbin Brueck (17 points). Fair Haven’s Kohlby Murray led all scorers with 20, 10 coming in the fourth quarter.
Brandon Eastman, the Slaters’ 6-foot-5 forward, was injured on the first possession of the third quarter and sat out most of the stanza. The Falcons took advantage, steadily beating the Fair Haven defense for layups. The defense forced Fair Haven out on the perimeter, and the Slaters missed most of their three-pointers until the very end.
Defensively, Giroux and Micknak were also crucial.
“Fair Haven’s backcourt is as good as anyone’s, and Cayde and Austin did a wonderful job defending them on the perimeter,” NCU coach John Gunn said of Slater guards Murray and Sawyer Rainey. “Austin was on Rainey in the second half, and made it uncomfortable for him … they’re long, athletic players with strength,” he said of his two forwards.
An 11-1 start to the third quarter gave North Country breathing room. Micknak and Giroux had two layups each while guard Bryce Gunn drilled a three-pointer. They finished the frame the same way, with Giroux converting a nice low-post feed from Derek Medley, then converting a steal by Micknak, and Micknak finishing a fast break.
At 51-40, it equaled the Falcons’ biggest lead, but just when it looked like they would put the wraps on it at 61-52 with 39.3 seconds left, the Slaters stirred. Murray made two deep threes, suddenly making it 61-58 with 19.5 ticks on the clock. But Giroux then made a layup for a 63-58 lead and the game.
“We had to limit their other players, and we did a good job of that,” Gunn said. “There’s not one member of the team that hasn’t contributed in one way or another this season. This was a real program win tonight.”
NOTES: Sunday’s championship game tips off at 2 p.m. … NCU didn’t play Montpelier this season. They each ended the regular season at 7-0; Montpelier made the finals when semifinalist Mt. St. Joseph forfeited.
FH (8-3): Sawyer Rainey 6-2-15, Zack Ellis 7-1-17, Kohlby Murray 8-0-20, Brandon Eastman 4-0-8. Totals: 25-FG 3-7-FT 60.
NC (10-0): Cooper Brueck 3-0-9, Corbin Brueck 6-5-17, Cayde Micknak 7-1-15, Austin Giroux 7-1-17, Bryce Gunn 2-0-5. Totals: 25-FG 10-17 FG 63.
FH 17 15 8 20 — 60
NC 17 15 19 12 — 63
3-Point FG: F 7 (Murray 4, Ellis 2, Rainey); N 3 (Giroux 2, Gunn). Team Fouls: F 19, N 12.
