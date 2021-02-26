North Country Falcons Presented Mona Garone Award

From left: North Country athletics director Phil Joyal, varsity boys basketball coach John Gunn, players Riann Fortin, Bryce Gunn, Corbin Brueck, McKenna Marsh and girls varsity hoops coach Sarah Roy stand with the 2019-20 Mona Garone Outstanding Sportsmanship Award. Glenn Sjoblom, International Association Of Approved Basketball Officials President and Dan Shepardson, IAABO Rules Interpreter, made the trip to Newport on Wednesday to formally present the Falcon basketball programs the Official Mona Garone Award. Posted on the NCU Falcons Instagram account. the school wrote: “On behalf of our players, coaches, school, and community we proudly accepted this special award, We would like to thank the Vermont Basketball Officials (IAABO 105) for this tremendous honor.”
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Back after 12 years, Sorenstam gets 2 more days on LPGA Tour
- Late string of birdies gives Koepka the lead at Concession
- Andrew Yang helps photographer facing attack on ferry
- Nevada governor proposes giving tech firms power to govern
- New Orleans move to vacate 22 non-unanimous jury convictions
- 2 men plead guilty in California charter school fraud case
- Virus sidelines Raptors coaches, Siakam for Rockets game
- 4 men convicted in 1993 WTC bombing have had sentences cut
- Oath Keeper charged in Capitol riot renounces militia group
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- Sheriff: Louisiana man apparently kills self in jail cell
- Oregon high court affirms juries can acquit in split votes
Latest Sports Headlines
- Reid lifts Merrimack past St. Francis (N.Y.) 75-67
- Longtime assistant Spinelli makes head coaching debut for BC
- Green lifts Bryant past Long Island 63-60
- Ayangma carries Central Connecticut past Wagner 83-77
- Bruce makes it to Yankees, 3 1/2 years later than he thought
- Girls Athlete Of The Week (Feb. 15-21): St. Johnsbury’s Lizzy Jones
- Boys Athlete Of The Week (Feb. 15-21): Littleton’s Parker Paradice
- Women's hockey set for puck drop at Madison Square Garden
- WNBA approves Montgomery's role in new Dream ownership group
- Column: Names of Black athletes need to adorn stadiums
- Mavs' Porzingis shrugs off trade talk after latest injury
- Vermont Reveals 2021 Winter H.S. Championship Schedule
- Woman arrested in case of fake Lafreniere hockey cards
- Durant out until after All-Star break with hamstring injury
- Sabres injuries mount; Skinner's status remains uncertain
- North Country Falcons Presented Mona Garone Award
- Friends, family (but no public tix) OK'd for MAAC tournament
- 3 MLB players positive for COVID-19 in past week
- Dayton looks to extend streak vs SBU
- Marla Miller retiring as MLB's head of special events
- Lake Monsters to be sold, join different baseball league
- Merrimack seeks revenge on St. Francis
- Rhode Island seeks revenge on Duquesne
- LIU Brooklyn seeks revenge on Bryant
- Sacred Heart seeks revenge on FDU
- Wagner looks to extend streak vs CCSU
- Rights groups target sponsors like Airbnb for Beijing Games
- van Riemsdyk and Philadelphia take on Buffalo
- New York takes home win streak into matchup with Pittsburgh
- New York hosts Boston after Kreider's 3-goal game
- Irving and Doncic clash in Brooklyn-Dallas matchup
- Thursday’s H.S. Roundup: Wilkins, Sharp-Shooting St. J Sink South Burlington
- Kiss lifts Bryant over Long Island-Brooklyn 87-80
- Quickley, Randle lead Knicks to 140-121 rout of Kings
- Fairleigh Dickinson tops Sacred Heart 82-69
- Thursday’s Top Performers (Feb. 25) And Friday’s Schedule
- Islanders score 5 in 3rd, beat first-place Bruins 7-2
- Zacha scores 1:17 into OT in Devils 4-3 win win over Sabres
- Nets rout Magic 129-92, run NBA-leading win streak to eight
- Atson carries St. Francis (BKN) over Merrimack 84-71
- Morales leads Wagner past Central Connecticut 83-63
- Sabres goalie Ullmark injured during 1st period vs Devils
- Simpson, Fitzpatrick lead WGC; Johnson, DeChambeau struggle
- Fungo golf for Giants pitchers; fans for MLB spring games
- LaBounty, Spartans Fend Off Tribe In Double Overtime
- No. 1 UConn wins Big East regular-season title with rout
- Hardnett leads Buffalo past Central Michigan 85-73
- Brett Gardner, Clint Frazier build bond while competing
- Ohio looks to extend streak vs Buffalo
- Lundqvist back on ice, 'months' away from deciding future
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.