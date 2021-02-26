North Country Falcons Presented Mona Garone Award

From left: North Country athletics director Phil Joyal, varsity boys basketball coach John Gunn, players Riann Fortin, Bryce Gunn, Corbin Brueck, McKenna Marsh and girls varsity hoops coach Sarah Roy stand with the 2019-20 Mona Garone Outstanding Sportsmanship Award. Glenn Sjoblom, International Association Of Approved Basketball Officials President and Dan Shepardson, IAABO Rules Interpreter, made the trip to Newport on Wednesday to formally present the Falcon basketball programs the Official Mona Garone Award. Posted on the NCU Falcons Instagram account. the school wrote: "On behalf of our players, coaches, school, and community we proudly accepted this special award, We would like to thank the Vermont Basketball Officials (IAABO 105) for this tremendous honor." (Courtesy photo)

