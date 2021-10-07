North Country Football Cancels Third Straight Game

The North Country football program will not play for a third straight week.
Slated to host Division I Burlington/South Burlington on Friday night, the Falcons announced the game was canceled Thursday morning because of COVID-19.
“While our current COVID-19 situation as it relates to our football team continues to improve, there are still many variables that are impacting our ability to safely field a team,” NC athletic director Phil Joyal wrote in an email. “Given these variables and our commitment to the health and safety of our students, we have made the difficult, but necessary decision to cancel Friday night’s football game against the BHS/SB SeaWolves.”
The Falcons did not play last week’s scheduled meeting with Mt. Abraham, and also sat out the Barrel Bowl rivalry contest with Lyndon two weeks ago due to the virus.
North Country hopes to return to the field to play its final two games.
“Barring any setbacks, we fully expect to play the remainder of our scheduled football games,” Joyal wrote.
The Falcons are slated to host Spaulding next week, then conclude the regular season at U-32.
