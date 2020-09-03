More than 20 teams participated as the North Country Hospital golf committee held its 32nd Annual Scholarship Golf Classic at Orleans Country Club this past weekend.
Earlier this spring 15 new scholarships were awarded to deserving young students pursuing a degree in the healthcare profession. A total of $51,000 was distributed for new and recurring scholarships by the hospital’s foundation in 2020.
Men’s longest drive went to Austin Giroux and women’s longest drive went to Melissa Lafontaine. Each year this award honors the memory of Perry and Priscilla Fitch.
Men’s division results were: 1st Low Gross – Don Hunt, Noble Francouer, Brian Fletcher, Bill Heanue (55); 2nd Low Gross –Winston Harper, Jon Lussier, Nick Lussier, Dan Lussier (57); 1st Low Net –Ben Scherer, Derek Pratte, Ryan Pronto, Ryan Jacobs (54); 2nd Low Net –Jim Murphy, Andy Karwooki, Red Reynolds, Mike Vinton (54). Andy also won the 50/50 and donated a portion back to the NCH scholarship fund.
The results for Mixed Division were: 1st Low Gross – Doug Spates, Corey Marquis, Elia Marquis, Andrew Carbine (62); 2nd Low Gross –Chris Wing, Megan Sargent, Annette Brown, Gordon Brown (65); 1st Low Net –Jim Holcomb, Ward Nolan, Paul Bosco, Liz Bosco (56) ; 2nd Low Net – Brian Nall, Bill Perket, Wayne Hobbs, Bobby Jo Rivard (58).
Student teams from North Country Union High School and Lake Region Union High School were also sponsored to play. North Country’s Golf Coach Mike Ingram joined the team of Bryce Gunn, Jordan Eastman and Austin Giroux. Lake Region was represented by Mackenzie Smith, Tia Martinez, Logan Curtis and Taylor Menard.
An additional $836 was raised through the online auction that ended at 5 p.m. the next day.
