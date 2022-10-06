North Country Looks To Rebound Following First Loss
Buy Now

North Country's Watson Laffoon carries during a Division II clash with Bellows Falls last week in Newport. (Photo by Pam Wade)

They are no longer one of Vermont’s few undefeated teams, but last week’s narrow 34-27 loss to defending Division II champion Bellows Falls Terriers proved that the North Country football team can battle with the state’s best.

Now sitting at 4-1, the Falcons face another tough test, and another opportunity to make a statement — this time, they hope with a win.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.