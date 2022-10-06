North Country Looks To Rebound Following First Loss

They are no longer one of Vermont’s few undefeated teams, but last week’s narrow 34-27 loss to defending Division II champion Bellows Falls Terriers proved that the North Country football team can battle with the state’s best.
Now sitting at 4-1, the Falcons face another tough test, and another opportunity to make a statement — this time, they hope with a win.
Surging Sophomore Hayden Boivin and company make the trip down to Fair Haven on Friday night. The Slaters boast a 3-2 record that includes 20-plus point victories over U-32, Lyndon and Mount Mansfield.
North Country has also beat U-32 and MMU in similar fashion; if scores against common opponents mean anything, head coach Lonnie Wade’s squad should be in for another grind-it-out, back-and-forth ball game.
“Last week we learned that we can play with anyone in our division,” Wade said. “Fair Haven is a different opponent than Bellows Falls. They will throw much more. Their quarterback [Joe Buxton] is a big kid who can run and throw. They have a huge offensive and defensive line, a couple of receivers who can stretch the field and running backs that will pound the ball and catch the ball out of the backfield.”
He added that the Slaters will spread out their offense with a variety of offensive sets and are not afraid to start or end a drive through the air, saying they’ll throw on any down.
Preventing large aerial gains will be focused on but it was North Country’s inability to defend the ground game in Week 5 that hurt them the most. The Falcons gave up four touchdowns and 211 rushing yards to Bellows Falls running back Caden Haskell. Wade wants to see that area of his team’s performance improve this week.
“What we need to do is stop the run,” Wade continued. “We gave up way too much last week.”
Offensively, it’ll likely be more of the same for the Falcons — their high-powered offense is near the top in Vermont for points scored, regardless of division. Boivin is a large part of that and has emerged as the Falcons’ go-to man — he threw, caught, and ran in a touchdown against the Terriers.
Watson Laffoon took the majority of snaps under center in that game while Wyatt Descheneau and Justin Young have the ability to come up with big plays when their numbers are called.
Wade says he anticipates a very physical game but says that every player is ready to go and playing this week.
