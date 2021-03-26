North Country, Montpelier To Tangle For Division II Throne

There’s only one more thing for North Country to accomplish on the hardwood — win a state championship.
In a historic season of firsts, the top-seeded Falcons collide with second-seeded Montpelier for the Division II title on Saturday at Barre Auditorium. Both clubs enter unbeaten.
The Falcons earned the program’s first No. 1 seed after an undefeated regular season, then booked their ticket to a first state final after holding off No. 5 Fair Haven 63-60 in Thursday night’s semifinals. It avenged a 20-point defeat to the Slaters in last season’s final four.
“I am happy for the boys,” said John Gunn, North Country’s 18th-year head coach. “They are excited for the opportunity come Sunday. They deserve it.”
Back from last year’s 18-5 squad, which made the semifinals for the first time since 2007, are standouts Corbin Brueck, Cayde Micknak and key players Bryce Gunn, Cooper Brueck and Derek Medley. Junior forward Austin Giroux, in his first varsity season, has helped elevate the Falcons, while Ian Applegate has played a key role off the bench.
“It’s a tight group; they’ve played together for a number of years,” Gunn said. “They see their years together coming to an end and they are really striving to get every last second out of the season and make some more memories that will last a lifetime.”
The Falcons play smart, disciplined basketball. They can score in the half court or get out and run the floor.
Giroux (9.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, 2.2 steals per game) and Micknak (9.0 ppg, 6.0 reb., 2.1 steals) have asserted themselves with their length and athleticism around the rim and form a formidable 1-2 inside punch.
Brueck, a senior guard, can splash from deep and attacks the hoop hard. He averages 15 points, three assists and two steals per game.
“We’re going to have to bring the offensive firepower that we brought yesterday [Thursday],” Gunn said. “Montpelier loves to turn you over with their pressure and athleticism. We have to show some patience and try and control the pace and be efficient on offense.”
North Country encounters a tough Solons squad, which lost by a point to Fair Haven in last year’s title game. Montpelier is hunting for its first crown since 2005.
“They are a complete team,” Gunn said.
The Solons have a pair of double-digit regular-season wins over U-32, a team the Falcons beat 49-39 in the quarterfinals. Montpelier’s resume also includes a 20-point whipping of D-I St. Johnsbury.
The Solons got a bye to the finals after their semifinal opponent, No. 3 Mt. St. Joseph, withdrew because of COVID.
Big man Leo Riby-Williams, averaging 16.7 points while shooting 60 percent from the field, leads a potent Montpelier attack. Tyler Ricker averages 12.7 points and transfer Rashid Nikiema adds 12.1 ppg for the Solons, who have size and skill among their deep rotation.
“They’ve got eight players that can step up and play quality minutes,” Gunn said. “They are athletic and have a number of shot-makers.”
The Falcons’ first trip to the Aud in 13 years ended with a 20-point loss to Fair Haven last winter. They know what to expect this go-around.
“Last year’s team had a great run,” Gunn said. “The returning kids had to go through that adversity of not performing well when the spotlight was really shining on them. Being in that experience last year will help us this year.”
Tip-off is slated for 2 p.m. The game is one of four Sunday boys championships at Barre Auditorium.
“We want more than just making it to the final,” Gunn said. “The boys want a piece of something that people can talk about for a long time.
“So does Montpelier. It should be a heckuva battle.”
