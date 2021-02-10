North Country N.H. Schools To Allow Basketball Seniors Two Guests On Senior Night

Surprise, seniors. There will be fans after all.
North Country superintendents last week agreed that high school basketball seniors will be permitted two guests each to be in attendance for their respective senior nights.
Spectators have not been allowed at games and masks have been mandatory since the regular season began in New Hampshire on Jan. 11.
“At this point, with such a crazy year, it’s about creating positive memories that will last a lifetime,” said Littleton athletics director Brock Ingalls. “We are fortunate to have great support from the families and community. The athletes and parents deserve their moment.”
The schools are also trying to get approved a two-guests-per-player mandate for the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association playoffs that begin later this month.
Senior night dates for the schools we cover are listed below:
Littleton
Boys: Feb. 23 vs. Colebrook
Girls: Feb. 18 vs. Gorham
White Mountains
Boys: Feb. 18 vs. Profile
Girls: Feb. 16 vs. Pittsburg-Canaan
Lisbon
Boys: Feb. 25 vs. Gorham
Girls: Feb. 25 vs. Gorham
Profile
Boys: No seniors
Girls: Feb. 18 vs. White Mountains
Woodsville
Boys: Feb. 25 vs. Lin-Wood
Girls: Feb. 25 vs. Lin-Wood
Groveton
Boys: Feb. 16 vs. Lisbon
Girls: Feb. 22 vs. Berlin
Colebrook
Boys: Feb. 22 vs. Pittsburg-Canaan
Girls: Feb. 25 vs. White Mountains
