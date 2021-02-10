North Country N.H. Schools To Allow Basketball Seniors Two Guests On Senior Night

Defending Division IV co-champion Littleton pulls away for a 53-37 victory over rival White Mountains a New Hampshire high school basketball game on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Parker Paradice had 19 points and six steals in the win. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

Surprise, seniors. There will be fans after all.

North Country superintendents last week agreed that high school basketball seniors will be permitted two guests each to be in attendance for their respective senior nights.

Spectators have not been allowed at games and masks have been mandatory since the regular season began in New Hampshire on Jan. 11.

“At this point, with such a crazy year, it’s about creating positive memories that will last a lifetime,” said Littleton athletics director Brock Ingalls. “We are fortunate to have great support from the families and community. The athletes and parents deserve their moment.”

The schools are also trying to get approved a two-guests-per-player mandate for the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association playoffs that begin later this month.

Senior night dates for the schools we cover are listed below:

Littleton

Boys: Feb. 23 vs. Colebrook

Girls: Feb. 18 vs. Gorham

White Mountains

Boys: Feb. 18 vs. Profile

Girls: Feb. 16 vs. Pittsburg-Canaan

Lisbon

Boys: Feb. 25 vs. Gorham

Girls: Feb. 25 vs. Gorham

Profile

Boys: No seniors

Girls: Feb. 18 vs. White Mountains

Woodsville

Boys: Feb. 25 vs. Lin-Wood

Girls: Feb. 25 vs. Lin-Wood

Groveton

Boys: Feb. 16 vs. Lisbon

Girls: Feb. 22 vs. Berlin

Colebrook

Boys: Feb. 22 vs. Pittsburg-Canaan

Girls: Feb. 25 vs. White Mountains

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.