About Austin
Age: 16 (turns 17 on Dec. 12)
School: North Country Union
Grade: Junior
Hometown: Newport
Parents: Mark and Amy
Siblings: Alex, 22, Carley, 20, Grace, 18
Season Highlights
Austin Giroux is a state champion and The Record’s two-time reigning golfer of the year.
The North Country junior won the Vermont Division I high school golf state title at wet and windy Country Club of Barre, sharing medalist honors with St. J Academy senior Nelson Eaton.
Giroux carded a 3-over 74 to earn the title after taking runner-up honors last fall. Both Giroux and Eaton were four strokes better than Champlain Valley teammates Evan Forrest and Alex Leonard and Rutland’s Dillon Moore, who all shot 78s. Forrest on Oct. 1 won the D-I sectional (state qualifier) at Neshobe, edging runner-up Eaton (71) and Giroux (75).
Giroux, a center attacking midfielder for the Falcons soccer team, scored a goal a day prior in North Country’s 2-1 soccer win over Lamoille. It put him on track for a good day on the links.
“Scoring that goal in soccer gave me some confidence heading into the golf tournament,” Giroux said. “It started me on a good note.”
The 16-year-old Giroux follows three older siblings — Alex, Carley and Grace — who all won team titles at North Country. Austin, however, is the first to claim an individual championship.
“It’s nice to be able to be a part of that, winning a championship,” said Giroux. “I was struggling with my game going into the high school season, but it was definitely my goal to win the title.”
Austin Says
Describe the 2020 golf season
The 2020 season started out as a real struggle due to the beginning of some swing changes, but I was able to turn it around by the end of the year.
What will you remember most about being a state champ in 2020
Being able to pull it off during such a crazy time. One to remember, that’s for sure.
Was there more pressure during state, given it was the only tournament of the season
I would say there was more pressure because there wasn’t any competitive play that helped to practice for the championship.
What is the best part of your game
Around the greens
Which part needs the most work
Long irons
Best score of season
5-under 67 at Newport Country Club
Favorite course you didn’t get to play in fall 2020
Stowe Country Club
Best shot of state tournament
The flop shot I hit on hole 9 from above the hole.
Best save of state tournament
The bogie save on 14
Best putt of state tournament
The 20-foot bogie save on 14
What’s next
Hope to play in college, but I don’t have specific plans yet.
——
The Record’s Boys Golfers of the Year
2020: North Country’s Austin Giroux and St. Johnsbury’s Nelson Eaton
2019: North Country’s Austin Giroux
2018: Littleton’s Spenser Stevens
2017: White Mountains’ Braxton Brown
2017: North Country’s Alex Giroux
2016: North Country’s Alex Giroux
2015: None
2014: St. Johnsbury’s Alex Rainville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.