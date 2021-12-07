About Austin
Age: 17 (turns 18 on Dec. 12)
School: North Country
Grade: Senior
Hometown: Newport
Parents: Mark and Amy
Siblings: Alex, Carley, Grace
Season Highlights
• The Record’s three-time Golfer of the Year.
• A year after sharing the state golf crown, Giroux claimed the outright victory at the 2021 Vermont state high school championships at Manchester Country Club. Giroux overcame a bogey on the first hole, burned up the front nine and carded a 3-under 69, winning by five strokes to capture his second straight Division I title.
• Giroux went toe-to-toe with the best high school golfers in the region, firing a 2-over 74 to finish tied for third place at the 30th New England Interscholastic Golf Championship at the Mohegan Sun Golf Club in Baltic, Conn.
• It was another big fall season for Giroux, who also plays attacking midfield for the North Country soccer team. Giroux on the links also won co-medalist honors in the state qualifier at Stowe (74) and fired a 6-under 66 to win the Newport Invitational on his home course.
Coach Says
“Last year Austin changed from hitting a draw to a fade,” NC coach Michael Ingram said. “The conversion was complete this year, making him more consistent at finding his target and resulting in smaller misses. Austin made impressive gains in distance as well, not only off the tee but with his irons. His length off the tee puts short irons and wedges in his hands more often, and these clubs are a strength of his. All of this combined with Austin’s touch around the greens, ability to hit a variety of shot shapes, and how he methodically picks apart a golf course has made him a strong and respected competitor.”
Austin Says
Did you accomplish your goals this season?
Overall, I did accomplish what I wanted to do; have a successful golf season and find a college.
How can you improve as a golfer moving forward?
Continue to practice and perfect the mental aspect of the game.
All I want for Christmas is?
Time with family and friends.
When did you fall in love with golf?
When I was 3 I started and my brother and dad got me into the game. Loved it ever since.
Favorite moment this season?
Winning back-to-back state championships.
Favorite course?
GreatHorse in Hampden, Mass.
Best shot of the season?
When I drove the green on the 7th hole at Manchester Country Club during the state championship.
Best score of the season?
A 4-under at 66 Lake Morey and a 6-under 66 at Newport (home course).
Who is the best teammate and why?
Noah Crogan. He is positive and is very comical.
What’s the best advice you can give to young athletes?
Work ethic = success.
What’s next for you in academics and athletics?
I recently committed to Siena College in Albany N.Y., where I will be playing on the golf team.
In 2030, I will be?
Hopefully managing or operating a business or corporation.
——
The Record’s Boys Golfers of the Year
2021: North Country’s Austin Giroux
2020: North Country’s Austin Giroux and St. Johnsbury’s Nelson Eaton
2019: North Country’s Austin Giroux
2018: Littleton’s Spenser Stevens
2017: White Mountains’ Braxton Brown
2017: North Country’s Alex Giroux
2016: North Country’s Alex Giroux
2015: None
2014: St. Johnsbury’s Alex Rainville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.