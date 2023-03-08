Sabine Brueck, center, and teammates celebrate after No.1 North Country defeats No. 8 Lyndon, 50-28, in a Division II quarterfinal in Newport, Vt., on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. The sophomore guard on Wednesday was named the 2022-23 Gatorade Vermont girls basketball player of the year. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
North Country's Sabine Brueck, right, poses for a selfie photo with Reeve Applegate during player introductions prior to the Falcons 48-37 win over Lake Region in a Vermont Division II basketball season opener in Orleans on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. The sophomore guard on Wednesday was named the 2022-23 Gatorade Vermont girls basketball player of the year. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Sabine Breuck and her top-seeded North Country Falcons celebrate after beating No. 3 Spaulding 47-42 to claim the Division II championship at Barre Auditorium on Saturday, March 4, 2023. The sophomore guard on Wednesday was named the 2022-23 Gatorade Vermont girls basketball player of the year. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Sabine Breuck attacks the basket during top-seeded North Country's 47-42 win over No. 3 Spaulding to claim the Division II championship at Barre Auditorium on Saturday, March 4, 2023. The sophomore guard on Wednesday was named the 2022-23 Gatorade Vermont girls basketball player of the year. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Sabine Breuck reacts during top-seeded North Country's 47-42 win over No. 3 Spaulding to claim the Division II championship at Barre Auditorium on Saturday, March 4, 2023. The sophomore guard on Wednesday was named the 2022-23 Gatorade Vermont girls basketball player of the year. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Sabine Breuck attacks the basket during top-seeded North Country's 47-42 win over No. 3 Spaulding to claim the Division II championship at Barre Auditorium on Saturday, March 4, 2023. The sophomore guard on Wednesday was named the 2022-23 Gatorade Vermont girls basketball player of the year. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Sabine Breuck is introduced during top-seeded North Country's 47-42 win over No. 3 Spaulding to claim the Division II championship at Barre Auditorium on Saturday, March 4, 2023. The sophomore guard on Wednesday was named the 2022-23 Gatorade Vermont girls basketball player of the year. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
NEWPORT — It’s been a dream season for Sabine Brueck.
It got a little sweeter on Wednesday.
The electric North Country sophomore guard was named the 2022-23 Gatorade Vermont girls basketball player of the year, the first Falcon girls hooper to earn the prestigious honor.
The award comes on the heels of a celebratory Saturday at the Barre Aud where her top-seeded North Country team rallied past No. 3 Spaulding 47-42 in the Division II state final to cap a perfect 24-0 season. In the game she finished with 16 points and helped will the Falcons back from a seven-point halftime deficit.
The 5-foot-8 guard this season averaged 16.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.3 steals and 3.4 assists per game. She was named to the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association’s Division I/II Dream Dozen this winter and as a freshman.
“Sabine is the ultimate competitor,” said North Country head coach Sarah Roy. “She thrives when challenged. Night in, night out, Sabine is assigned the top offensive player of every opposing team. Despite her intense focus on defense, she finds ways to consistently produce on offense.”
The Gatorade award recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.
Brueck volunteers her time locally as a referee for youth basketball games in a recreational league and has also worked at a kids’ camp in the summer. The Newport resident also maintains a 4.0 GPA in the classroom.
Brueck joins recent Gatorade Vermont Girls Basketball Players of the Year Elyse MacDonough (2021-22, Rice Memorial High School), Catherine Gilwee (2020-21, Champlain Valley), Olivia Rockwood (2019-20, Windsor), and Sadie Stetson (2017-19, St. Johnsbury), among the state’s list of former award winners.
As a part of Gatorade’s Play it Forward initiative, Brueck also has the opportunity to award a grant to a local or national youth sports organization of her choosing.
Brueck also competed in indoor track and field during the basketball season. Going from Enosburg to Burlington on Feb. 4, she scored 18 points in just over two quarters for her Falcons, hopped in a car to the University of Vermont, then produced three gold medals in high jump, triple jump and the 4x400 at the Division I state indoor track and field championships.
NOTES: North Country’s Matt Joslin won the Gatorade Vermont boys basketball player of the year honor in 2008.
