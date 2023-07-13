KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Candace Parker, Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart and now Sabine Brueck.
North Country basketball star Sabine Brueck is set to join an elite group of past and present female high school hoopers.
Brueck’s NCU basketball jersey is on its way to Knoxville, Tennessee where it will be featured at the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Ring of Honor. The Ring of Honor features the basketball jerseys of the voted-on All-Americans from the 2022-23 hoops season and will be displayed until next May.
The long list of past recipients includes dozens of former, current and future NCAA and WNBA stars such as the aforementioned Parker, Bird and Stewart as well as Kelsey Plum and Aja Wilson amongst many others.
“Once we get the [All-American] list, we email coaches requesting jerseys to celebrate the present,” Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Communications and Social Media Coordinator Kali Buckner said.
The jerseys are “borrowed” and then returned to the schools next spring.
“The Ring of Honor is one of our favorite displays at the Hall of Fame and has become one of our most popular exhibits,” WBHOF Director of Sales and Events Ashley Meeks wrote. “Not only does the Ring of Honor provide a colorful backdrop to the Hall of Fame’s many archives, but it is also our way of recognizing young women’s basketball players for their achievements in the sport. In doing so, we are fulfilling our mission to ‘honor the past, celebrate the present, and promote the future’ of women’s basketball.”
The Hall of Fame currently has over 100 jerseys in the Ring of Honor, including high school and college All-Americans from the 2022-23 season.
“With that being the case since the Hall of Fame opened in 1999, you can imagine the caliber of players’ jerseys that once hung in our rafters,” Meeks continued. “Without a doubt, Sabine Brueck is definitely a part of an elite group, and a part of history now too.”
Brueck turned in an exceptional sophomore season for North Country and in return was selected as the Gatorade Vermont girls basketball player of the year.
“The vision of our program at North Country is based on consistent hard work,” NCU coach Sarah Roy said. “We believe the results will take care of themselves if we maintain this focus on improvement and effort. Sabine is an outstanding example of this philosophy. Her work ethic is unsurpassed.”
It was the first time in program history that an NCU girl had received the prestigious honor bestowed by Gatorade as the state’s top player.
“Sabine has earned some remarkable individual recognition from this past season,” Roy said. “To have the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame want to hang her jersey is pretty awesome. She is an example of what can be accomplished when someone is truly committed to the success of their team and willing to work hard. She is a special-caliber athlete. Beyond that, Sabine is someone the kids of our community can look up to and take pride in.”
The lightning-quick guard averaged 16.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.3 steals and 3.4 assists per game while helping her Falcons to a perfect 24-0 record and a Division II championship victory.
Brueck was also named to the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association’s Division I/II Dream Dozen for a second-straight winter and shared the Lake Division’s co-player of the year honors alongside teammate Cora Nadeau.
“Sabine is a true competitor and she strives to improve every time she takes the court,” Roy said. “She is also a great teammate and brings amazing enthusiasm and joy to the game. She genuinely enjoys celebrating the success of her teammates. I love that about her. Team success fuels her drive and that is one of the traits that impresses me the most. She cares more about wins than individual accolades.”
The Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, which opened in 1999, is the only facility of its kind dedicated to all levels of women’s basketball. For more information on the Ring of Honor or the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame visit www.wbhof.com or call (865) 663-9000.
