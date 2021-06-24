North Country standout Korey Champney is the lone area hockey player suiting up for the Twin State Hockey Classic this Saturday at Stowe Arena.
The game, which raises funds for Make-A-Wish Vermont and Make-A-Wish New Hampshire, features the top graduated high school seniors from Vermont and New Hampshire. The 24th women’s game is slated for noon, while the 29th men’s all-star clash will start at 4 p.m.
“I am most looking forward to seeing what other kinds of competition are out there and what us Vermont girls can do together,” said Champney, who is aiming to play hockey and softball at Norwich University this coming fall.
A skilled offensive player who played defense for the Northeast Kingdom cooperative Kingdom Blades team, Champney was named the Caledonian-Record’s Girls Hockey Player of the Year this past winter. A captain and four-year starter, she led the Blades to a second-place regular-season finish in Division II and a promotion into the D-I tournament as the No. 4 seed — the program’s first appearance in the top-tier playoff bracket. Champney was also a Vermont 2021 coaches’ All-State selection, Rotary All-Star pick and Burlington Free Press All-State choice.
The 2020 event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
All proceeds from the event go to fulfill special wishes for children with life-threatening medical conditions. Instead of game admission, organizers are asking for donations.
Further information is available on the Hockey Classic website, www.allstarhockeyclassicvtnh.org or www.facebook.com/AllStarHockeyClassic.
