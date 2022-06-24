Some athletes need a day to recover from competition, some take a week, and some follow it up with a 181-mile hike.
At least, that’s the case for 2022 North Country Union graduate James Cilwik.
After ending his high school track and field career at the New England Championships in New Britain, Conn., the four-year Falcon swapped his sneakers for hiking boots and set off on a six-day trek of the Long Trail back to Vermont.
“I had wanted to hike the Long Trail for about a year,” Cilwik said. “I had a free week between the championships and the start of my summer internship at J.P. Sicard, so I decided to go for it.”
Following his last race, Cilwik hiked to the trailhead where he set up camp for the night. At 5:30 the next morning, he and his 35-pound pack set out on the solo mission.
As dusk approached on day one, Cilwik was faced with a choice to either stay in the mile-33 shelter or to hike through the night using his headlamp. Cilwik chose to rest, keeping on pace with his roughly 30-mile-a-day pace that he would obtain throughout the hike.
“I could have hiked later into the night, but I wanted to pace myself so I could make it as far as possible in the end,” he said.
Cilwik didn’t end up completing the entire Long Trail during his six-day excursion. Starting at the Massachusetts border, he finished the hike at Camel’s Hump.
Cooperative weather was a big challenge. Cilwik toughed out two thunderstorms as well as battled through a very cold and windy day in the homestretch of his hike.
Through all that, there were moments that made it worth it.
“Getting a nice overlook on a sunny day was a great morale boost,” he said. “Seeing large sections of Vermont trails that I had never experienced was also great.”
Like the weather, staying replenished and energized was also a challenge for Cilwik. The hike was unsupported, meaning the only resources he had was what he carried on his back from the start.
The goal was to fuel up on calorie-dense food, such as trail mix, granola bars, dried fruit, peanut butter, nuts, Snickers and Nutella.
“I had no hot meals over this time which was demoralizing, but I got through it,” he said.
Cilwik battled with fatigue, but pushed through and completed his journey.
“Overall, it was a great experience,” he said. “I had never overnight hiked before, so to start off like this was a challenge — but it was also very rewarding.”
Pushing his body through fatigue was nothing new to Cilwik. The Derby native competed in cross country, indoor track and outdoor track during his time at NC.
At the D-I championship meet this spring, Cilwik earned points in three different events for his team. He placed second in the 800, third in the 1,500 and fourth in the 3,000.
At Regionals, Cilwik placed 10th in the mile while setting a school-record time of 4:18.60.
He leaves North Country holding seven school records, including the 600 and 1,000 in indoor and the 800, 1,500, 1,600, 3,000, and 3,200 in outdoor. His 800 and 1500 times were mere seconds off of the state records.
Similar to being the first one in his family to hike the Long Trail, he is one of few runners in his family.
“It was something I picked up a love for on my own,” Cilwik said. “I continued to improve over the seasons and really enjoyed the athletic side of my high school experience.”
He will continue to pursue that passion and plans to run cross country and track at the University of Vermont this upcoming year. The new Catamount is majoring in civil engineering.
As for his hiking aspirations, the Presidential Traverse in New Hampshire is next on the docket. He will hike this time with a group of friends and hopes to complete it in a day. Thinking long-term, the Appalachian Trail is on his bucket list, too.
He would also like another crack at the Long Trail next summer.
“It was a great experience as I got to see a large amount of Vermont that was new to me. I also got to take in a lot of beautiful scenery,” Cilwik said. “I’ll try to go at a slightly faster pace and hopefully will have enough time to complete it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.