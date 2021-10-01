North Country’s Clash With Mt. Abraham Called Off Due To COVID-19

The North Country football program will sit out another week.
The Falcons’ Division II clash at host Mt. Abraham scheduled for Saturday is canceled because of COVID-19.
“North Country simply doesn’t have enough players to safely field a team,” NC athletic director Phil Joyal wrote via email.
It’s the second straight week the Falcons (0-3) have canceled a football game. Last Friday’s Barrel Bowl rivalry contest with Lyndon was called off midweek for the same reason.
Monday’s scheduled junior varsity game at Mt. Abraham slated for Monday is also canceled.
