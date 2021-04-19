About Daniel
Age: 17
School: North Country
Grade: Senior
Hometown: Newport
Parents: Amy and Marc
Siblings: Caleb
Season Highlights
• The 5-foot-10, 160-pound left-winger, a two-year starter for the Lyndon/North Country cooperative team, netted a team-leading six goals and added two assists in the COVID-shortened five-game season.
• A team captain who was the team’s leading point-getter while notching half of the Vikings’ points, he led Lyndon to a 3-1 record and a home quarterfinal.
• A Rotary All-Star game senior selection and Division II third-team All-State forward.
Coach Says
“He is a hard worker who plays both sides of the puck well,” Jeremy Roberge said. “Being physical is not part of his game, but he can do it and do it well when he needs to get the team going. Really his scoring ability is what sets him apart. He just seems to have a knack for putting the puck in the net.
“With our low numbers, Dan was on the ice a lot every game. He was on the first line, played the power play and the penalty kill. He was just as important on the other side of the puck as well. He played great in our zone and won a lot of puck battles along the wing to get the puck out and create offense from the breakout.
“He is a talented kid with a great attitude that works hard at practice and in games. He was a great captain and leader. He played big minutes for us and never complained. Everyone has a role on a team. If everyone accepts their role and does it well, your team should succeed. His role was to generate offense and shut down the opposing team’s top line. He played that role very well and that was a big part of the team’s success this year.”
Daniel Says
Biggest obstacle, other than COVID, you had to overcome this season?
I think the biggest obstacle that myself, and the team had to overcome was being able to bond this year. With a shortened season and COVID restrictions, it didn’t allow us the same time we had in the past to bond. Fortunately, we were able to overcome this hurdle and were able to come together as a team before the games started.
How long have you been playing hockey?
Since I was about 4 years old.
When did you fall in love with hockey?
I fell in love with hockey at a young age. I always wanted to play street hockey in the backyard with my brother and my dad, and my love for the game just grew from there.
Favorite moment?
My favorite moment from the year was beating St. Johnsbury Academy again. It’s a rivalry game for both teams that’s always fun to play in no matter what the circumstances are.
Something others may not know about you?
I played hockey in Canada growing up.
Did you achieve your goals this winter?
My goal this winter was to just enjoy the hockey I had left in my high school career. I had a great time and enjoyed every minute of it, so yes, I did achieve my goals.
Favorite sheet of ice to play on?
Norwich. It always has great ice.
Favorite goal celebration?
My favorite goal celebration from high school was probably jumping into the boards after beating Brattleboro in overtime (in 2020).
Who inspires you in hockey?
I have been fortunate enough to play with some amazing players over my high school career. I have always looked up to these players as leaders and tried to model my game after them to better myself as a player and leader. These guys really inspired me to become the best player and leader I could be for my team this year.
One lesson you learned this past year (COVID) that you will carry with you moving forward?
There are always going to be obstacles in life and it’s important to just keep moving forward and to make the best out of a bad situation.
Who was the toughest competitor/team you faced this season? Why?
Jakob Mulac and Burr and Burton. Jakob is a great player and Burr and Burton is a very good team who definitely gave us some trouble this year.
What’s the best advice you can give to young athletes?
Not give up on the sport. Whether it’s lack of playing time or injuries, if you put in the work and try hard you will get rewarded eventually.
What will you miss most about playing high school hockey?
I will miss hanging out with the boys the most. It didn’t matter if it was a long bus ride or just telling stories in the locker room before games, it was always a great time to just bond as a team.
What’s next for you in academics and athletics?
I’m going to be attending college in the fall. As far as my athletics, I’m just going to play men’s league hockey.
In 2030, I will be … ?
Not sure. I hope to be still involved in the game in some way.
——
The Record’s Boys Hockey Players of the Year
2020-21: North Country’s Daniel Lanoue
2019-20: Lyndon’s Martin Rudolf
2018-19: Lyndon’s Martin Rudolf
2017-18: Lyndon’s Krystof Vanek
2016-17: North Country’s Dana Marsh
2015-16: Lyndon’s Michal Stinil
2014-15: St. Johnsbury’s Brandon Wells
2013-14: North Country’s Paul Ryan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.