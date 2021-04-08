About Haley
Age: 18
School: North Country
Grade: Senior
Hometown: Jay
Parents: Jennifer Mahoney and Patrick Goff
Siblings: Elliott and Quinn Goff
Note: Goff tore her ACL last February. Despite the injury, she won the state title in mid-March before having surgery on March 18 of 2020. She was in physical therapy until January of 2021 and got back on a snowboard for the first time on Jan. 18, two months before this winter’s state meet. Switching stances and wearing a knee brace, Goff went undefeated during the 2021 regular season before spearheading the Falcons’ state championship triumph.
Season Highlights
• The Falcon senior returned from an ACL injury to repeat as the individual overall snowboarding champion at the Vermont high school state meet at her home mountain of Jay Peak. Goff’s gutsy performance — winning slopestyle and taking second in giant slalom and rail jam — led the North Country girls to their second straight state snowboarding crown.
• The Record’s three-time Snowboarder of the Year (2018, ‘20, ‘21).
• Goff went undefeated during the three-meet regular season.
• She concludes her high school career with 16 snowboarding state championship medals — four in slopestyle, one in GS, two overall championships, two overall team titles and seven team-event wins.
Coach Says
“Haley has been completely dominant in our league for the past three seasons,” said North Country coach Bobby Walls-Thumma. “It was so great to see her go out and win the individual title, and then propel her team to a second straight team title, in her senior year and at her home mountain.
“For the past four years, she has brought a level of talent and a sense of leadership to our team that pushed every single rider to compete at their highest ability level. We will miss her positive attitude, work ethic and sense of pride in our team beyond measure. I’ve known Haley since junior high when we would go to Jay Peak for Foundations Program days, and it has been an honor to serve as her coach and see her grow into such an incredible athlete, student and person over all of these years.”
Haley Says
Did you come back stronger from your ACL injury?
Not yet. I am still recovering. I am trying my hardest every day to becoming the best version of myself.
Biggest obstacle, other than COVID, you had to overcome this season?
Being able to ride again.
Best single performance of the season?
Just having a season and being able to compete. My recovery was so long and it took a lot of work, so I was just happy to be able to ride.
Did you have a defining or favorite moment?
My first day back on the snow. Also, after I spun my first 360.
Something others may not know about you?
I enjoy going to Phish and Dead & Company concerts.
Did you achieve your goals this winter?
I did achieve my goal this winter. I just wanted to compete after having my ACL surgery.
Favorite event?
Slopestyle
Favorite trick?
Frontside 360
Favorite trail at Jay? Dog Patch
What’s the best advice you can give to young athletes?
To keep snowboarding no matter what people may say.
What’s next for you in academics and athletics?
I am going to the University of Maine Farmington and am going to compete on the snowboard team.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
Being a high school snowboard coach and gym teacher.
——
The Record’s Snowboarders of the Year
2020-21: North Country’s Haley Goff
2019-20: North Country’s Haley Goff
2018-19: None
2017-18: North Country’s Haley Goff
