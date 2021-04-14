About Jack
Age: 18
School: North Country
Grade: Senior
Hometown: Jay
Parents: Meredith and Chris Young
Siblings: Callie Young
Season Highlights
• The Falcons senior capped his prolific high school skiing career by sweeping the Vermont state Division I classic and freestyle titles for the second straight winter at Craftsbury Outdoor Center. Taking aim on a shortened 3K course (typically 5K) and running back-to-back races (classic and skate typically happening on different days) because of COVID-19, Young finished the morning 3K classic in 9 minutes, 51 seconds, 44 ticks ahead of runner-up Luke Rizio of Twin Valley. Young followed in the 3K freestyle with a winning time of 8:51.2, besting Rizio again by 13 seconds.
• The three-sport standout [football, baseball] ends his high school career with five individual Nordic championships, including three straight freestyle titles and back-to-back classic crowns.
• The Record’s three-time Nordic Skier of the Year.
• A Vermont 2021 All-State selection.
• Young powered to second place in a 5K skate at the season-ending Vermont NENSA Eastern States Championships at Craftsbury Outdoor Center.
Coach Says
“Jack has the discipline to follow training plans developed by his coaches, even when it means skiing by himself in the early morning before school,” Bryan Dickinson said. “Natural talent only gets athletes so far and he understands this.
“After multiple state titles, an impressive career with North Country and Craftsbury, and a commitment to competitive skiing at the collegiate level, Jack represents the best of our NEK athletes. Nordic Skier of the Year is a well-deserved honor for an athlete that remains humble despite his accomplishments.”
Jack Says
Biggest obstacle, other than COVID, you had to overcome this season?
It was tough to motivate myself to get out and train early in the winter when it seemed like there was going to be little to no racing.
When did you fall in love with ski racing?
I fell in love with ski racing at a race when I was a kindergartener and I won a massive lollipop.
Best single performance of the season?
My best single performance of the year was the Classic portion of the state meet. I really liked the course and felt like I raced the best that I possibly could have.
Something others may not know about you?
I am an avid backcountry skier.
Did you achieve your goals this winter?
I did. My number one goal was to win both freestyle and classic states and I achieved that.
What skis do you run on?
I run on Salomon Skis, 191cm for Skate and 206cm for Classic.
Favorite event?
Freestyle Sprint.
Favorite racing track?
Quarry Road sprint course in Waterville, Maine.
One lesson you learned this past year that you will carry with you moving forward?
I learned how to appreciate every race of the season because you never know when the next one might be canceled.
Who was the toughest competitor you faced this season?
Aiden Casey because I train with him at Craftsbury and he was there at almost every race that I was at this year.
What’s the best advice you can give to young athletes?
Great athletes are made in the offseason.
What’s next in academics and athletics?
I am going to be attending and skiing for Colby College.
In 2030, I will be?
Hopefully finding all of the time possible to do the things I love to do.
——
The Record’s Nordic Skiers of the Year
2020-21: North Country’s Jack Young
2019-20: North Country’s Jack Young
2018-19: North Country’s Jack Young
2017-18: North Country’s Callie Young
2016-17: St. Johnsbury’s Alex Lawson
2015-16: North Country’s Callie Young
2014-15: North Country’s Callie Young
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.