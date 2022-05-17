North Country’s Jenkins Steps Down As PSU Head Baseball Coach

PLYMOUTH, N.H. — Clay Jenkins stepped down as Plymouth State University’s head baseball coach on Monday.
Assistant coach Ryan McIntosh, a fellow Northern New Hampshire native, was promoted to interim head coach for the 2022-23 season.
“This has been one of the most challenging decisions of my life,” said Jenkins, a native of Easton, N.H., and a former standout pitcher at Profile High School and Franklin Pierce University. “But knowing coach McIntosh is stepping in has given me confidence I’m making the right choice. I’d like to thank all the coaches who were on our staff the last seven-plus years, including Brandon Cox, Mike Laflamme, Dennis McManus, Phil LeBlanc, Andy Theriault, Jarek Krajewski and Ben Hicks, all of whom I have become close friends with through our collective coaching and Plymouth State passions.
Most importantly, I’d like to thank my wife, Elizabeth, and all of my family and close friends who have been right by my side throughout my entire baseball playing and coaching career. Plymouth State and Plymouth State baseball will always hold a special place in my heart, and I thank all of the parents, players and administration who supported me through my endeavor to propel PSU baseball with positive momentum.”
Jenkins has been with the Panthers’ baseball program for over a decade. He joined the program as the pitching coach from 2011-2015, during which time he helped the staff improve from a 6.56 to a 3.63 team ERA. The team made a run to the Little East Conference (LEC) championship game for the first time in school history in 2012.
Jenkins was promoted to associate head coach in 2013, then took over as head coach following the retirement of long-time coach Dennis McManus for the 2016 season, immediately instilling an aggressive offensive style of play. The Panthers set program records for steals in a game and season during his first year and finished 20-22 overall and tied for fourth in the LEC to earn a trip to the LEC Tournament.
Jenkins coached PSU’s first-ever First Team All-American in 2019 when senior Josh Goulet earned the recognition from both the ABCA and D3baseball.com, while also becoming the first player in program history to be named LEC Player of the Year.
He went 98-130 over his seven seasons at the helm, bringing the team to the LEC Tournament three times (2016, 2018, 2022).
Ryan McIntosh
McIntosh has been part of the Panthers’ coaching staff since 2015, initially under McManus working with hitters and base runners on their mental and physical approaches to the game. In his first year running the offense, McIntosh helped the team set records in doubles in a game and season and stolen bases in a game and season.
The Panthers hit two home runs in his first year, but by 2016 McIntosh’s training helped increase the team total to 18. In 2018, the Panthers led the nation in stolen bases per nine innings.
“Over the last 12 years I’ve been so fortunate to be both a player and assistant coach under coach McManus and coach Jenkins,” McIntosh said. “Plymouth State University, the athletics department and the baseball program have become centerpieces in the lives of my family and I.
“I look forward to stepping into this role and putting my spin on the program in a way that honors the history of the program and is in line with the core values of our university. I’d like to send a special thank you to Coach Jenkins for his dedication and hard work in developing a foundation for me to work from next fall.”
A native of Lincoln, N.H., McIntosh was a standout player at Lin-Wood High School and played three seasons at Plymouth State from 2011-2013, totaling 30 doubles and 71 runs batted in. A prolific base-stealer, McIntosh was thrown out just once on the base paths over his collegiate career
CRANE EARNS ALL-CONFERENCE HONORS
Plymouth State junior Griffin Crane, a Lancaster native and former White Mountains Regional star, was voted third-team All-LEC at first base after starting the season as the primary right fielder, the league announced Tuesday.
Crane, who also earned all-conference honors last spring, finished the year as one of the Panthers’ top hitters. He was among the top three on the team in batting average (.282), runs scored (26), doubles (7), triples (1), RBI (26), total bases (52), slugging percentage (.397), walks (16), on-base percentage (.364), OPS (.761), stolen bases (9) and had the fewest strikeouts among qualified batters (24). He was superb in the field as well, moving between the corner outfield positions and first base, posting a .983 fielding percentage while committing just two errors in 115 chances.
Plymouth State finished the season with a 14-26 overall record and qualified for the LEC Tournament for the first time since 2018. The sixth-seed Panthers allowed just six hits to top-seeded and No. 1 nationally-ranked Eastern Connecticut in a 6-0 loss to open the tournament, before falling to UMass Dartmouth in an elimination game, 13-4.
Crane led White Mountains to back-to-back Division III baseball titles in 2018 and ‘19 and was the Caledonian-Record’s two-time Baseball Player of the Year.
