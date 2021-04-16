About Korey
Age: 18
School: North Country
Grade: Senior
Hometown: Holland
Parents: Leighann and Gary Champney
Siblings: Kasey
Season Highlights
• A skilled offensive player who played defense for the Northeast Kingdom cooperative Kingdom Blades team this winter, Champney finished third on the team with eight points in the short seven-game season. She was second on the team with five goals and contributed three assists.
• A Vermont 2021 coaches’ All-State selection, Rotary All-Star pick and Burlington Free Press All-State choice.
• Champney, a captain and four-year starter, led the Blades to a second-place regular-season finish in Division II and a promotion into the D-I tournament as the No. 4 seed — the program’s first appearance in the top-tier playoff bracket. The Blades season, however, ended abruptly, hours before the start of their scheduled home quarterfinal vs. Rice [The Blades were forced to quarantine after being deemed close contacts with a positive case from another team.]
Coach Says
“Korey is a very special athlete,” Kingdom Blades coach Jim Davis said. “She emerged as the leader and captain of the team when I took over the program two years ago. She brought her talent, determination, positive attitude and leadership to the ice every single day even in this challenging COVID shortened season.
"She is an incredibly gifted player both offensively and defensively. She has breakaway speed, a cannon of a slapshot and great stickhandling skills that allowed her to be an offensive force when we needed it. She has worked hard every day for the past four years to improve her skills, the level of play on the team, and most importantly, has been instrumental in the program moving from Division III to the Division I level in a short period of time.
“This is a great honor for Korey. This award speaks volumes about her personal character as a player, teammate, and most importantly, as a person.”
Korey Says
Biggest obstacle, other than COVID, you had to overcome this season?
We had a very young team, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing.
On the season ending abruptly …
It was a very tough way to end the season. We had done so well all season avoiding COVID and then it took us right out with no other option for us. I always think about how great of a team we had this year and how far we could have gone in the D-I playoffs. It would have been awesome to see what we could do against the highest competition.
When did you fall in love with hockey?
I fell in love with the sport the second I stepped on the ice. My father put me on skates and got me into it, and I loved it and have stuck with it ever since.
Best single performance of the season?
There wasn’t necessarily one moment that sticks out to me, I’m proud of every game I played and I’m happy with where it’s gotten me.
Favorite moment?
Playing my senior game was my favorite part. Even though it made me upset to know that could have been my last high school game, it was still my favorite part because I got to play with some of the best girls and teammates I’ve had.
Something others may not know about you?
My freshman year of high school was the first time I’ve ever played hockey in the states. Before then I always played in Canada.
Did you achieve your goals this winter?
I did. My only goal was to make the most out of what I had and get the furthest we could as a team. We went 6-1 and probably could have gone even further if we didn’t get shut down.
Favorite sheet of ice to play on?
Fenton Chester Arena in Lyndonville.
Favorite goal celebration?
Never really had one, just celebrating with my team.
Who inspires you in hockey?
My dad because of how he’s pushed me to do better since I was little. He never let off me and it’s paid off.
One lesson you learned this past year that you will carry with you moving forward?
I learned to take advantage of what you’ve got and make the best of it because anything can change just like that.
Who was the toughest competitor you faced this season?
MVU was and always has been one of our toughest games since my freshman year. They are very similar skill-wise as us and we match up pretty well.
What’s the best advice you can give to young athletes?
It’s OK to get frustrated with yourself, but learn from your mistakes and use it to make you better. Always be a team player, be a leader, and don’t ever give up on yourself or your team.
What will you miss most?
I will miss the team and the bonds we all made on and off the ice. I will also miss my coach, Jim Davis, as he was one of the best coaches I’ve had.
What’s next for you in academics and athletics?
I will be studying nursing at Norwich University this fall, and I plan on playing hockey and possibly softball as well there.
In 2030, I will be … ?
A labor and delivery nurse.
