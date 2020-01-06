Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
North Country’s Brett Roy, seen here reacting to a made bucket from a teammate in a recent outing at Lyndon Institute, has committed to play soccer and hoops at NVU-Lyndon in the fall. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
North Country’s Brett Roy, seen here reacting to a made bucket from a teammate in a recent outing at Lyndon Institute, has committed to play soccer and hoops at NVU-Lyndon in the fall. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Visiting North Country rolls to a 57-23 Division II win at Lyndon Institute on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Visiting North Country rolls to a 57-23 Division II win at Lyndon Institute on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
LYNDONVILLE — Brett Roy, a two-sport standout at North Country Union in Newport, will play for the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon’s men’s soccer and basketball programs in the fall.
Roy was a two-time All-Capital League goalkeeper for the Falcons. This past season he helped lead the Falcons to an 8-6-1 overall record and a berth in the Division I state tournament, their second straight appearance with Roy in goal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.