LYNDONVILLE — Brett Roy, a two-sport standout at North Country Union in Newport, will play for the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon’s men’s soccer and basketball programs in the fall.

Roy was a two-time All-Capital League goalkeeper for the Falcons. This past season he helped lead the Falcons to an 8-6-1 overall record and a berth in the Division I state tournament, their second straight appearance with Roy in goal.

