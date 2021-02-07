North Country’s Young, St. J’s Fannon Grab Freestyle Wins At Kingdom Trails

North Country’s Jack Young and St. Johnsbury’s Aine Fannon picked up individual victories in a 5-kilometer Nordic freestyle race at Kingdom Trails on Friday.
The St. J girls edged Lamoille 10-12 to earn the girls team win. Lamoille (11 points) won the four-team boys event, topping St. J (18), Lyndon (26) and North Country (30). Team scores were calculated with each team’s top three finishers.
Young, who swept the Division I classic and freestyle titles at the Vermont high school Nordic ski championships last winter, won by over 2 minutes in a time of 12:07. Liam McGee of Lamoille was second in 15:09 and Luke Chadderdon of St. J was third (15:26).
Hilltopper Nick Reed was sixth, Lyndon’s Andrzej Prince and Holden Middleton went 7-8 and St. J’s Jude Coe and Nathan Lenzini rounded out the top 10.
Fannon claimed the girls win in 17:26, besting teammate and runner-up Peggy Fischer (18:28). Lamoille took spots 3-6, led by Adele MacDowell (19:03).
Arya Degeorge was Lyndon’s top finisher in eighth place. Millie Reardon pace the Falcons in ninth.
