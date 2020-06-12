North Country South: Plymouth State baseball roster loaded with local N.H. talent

Gavin Cook was low on the depth chart when he arrived for his first baseball season at Plymouth State University.
The Littleton native simply went to work.
That’s the North Country mindset.
“Everybody thinks they were better baseball players than us in high school because they played in a higher division or went to a bigger school, but us players back home, we use that to push ourselves harder,” said Cook, the 23-year-old Panthers’ starting catcher. “My first year at PSU, I was probably the third- or fourth-string catcher and I worked my way up to the backup spot by outworking the others.
“The work ethic alone from North Country kids is something special.”
That fact is not lost on North Country native and fifth-year Plymouth State coach Clay Jenkins, who graduated from Profile School in 2013 and played college ball at Franklin Pierce University.
“Every guy I’ve had from the North Country has been an incredibly hard worker and that’s one of their most appealing attributes,” said Jenkins, who has found a recruiting niche north of the Notch and keeps a close eye on the developing talent in Northern N.H. “The players that come here are usually a little more raw than some of the recruits from around New England, but through hard work, they are typically jumping other players by the end.”
Beginning with Cook, who graduated from Littleton in 2015, Jenkins has gone to work luring the North Country’s best talent south to the Plymouth State campus.
The Panthers’ 2020 season was cut short just 12 games into the campaign because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the roster was stocked with North Country standouts.
The pipeline — just a short jaunt down I-93 — included six players, all from Lancaster and Littleton: Cook (Littleton), Mark Berryman (Lancaster), Tyler Brown (Littleton), Derek Walker (Littleton), Brody Fillion (Littleton) and Braxton Brown (Lancaster).
Jenkins, from Easton, has former Lin-Wood baseball star Ryan McIntosh on his coaching staff.
“It’s great to see North Country athletes play at the collegiate level,” said Ben Hicks, a former player at Southern Maine and coach of White Mountains Regional, the two-time defending N.H. Division III state champions. “We need more of it.”
“Being someone from the North Country,” said A.J. Bray, who helped coach Littleton High School to D-IV titles in 2016 and 2018, “from a small town like Littleton and a proud WMR alum … baseball isn’t just a southern New Hampshire sport. We can play it too.”
While the North Country reunion was put on hold in this spring, the party is expected to increase in size in 2021.
Former White Mountains Regional star Griffin Crane, The Record’s two-time reigning Baseball Player of the Year, is transferring to Plymouth from D-II Spring Hill College in Alabama after a redshirt season in 2020.
He’ll be joined by recent WMR graduate and former teammate Jackson Curtis. Crane, Braxton Brown and Curtis together helped Hicks and the Spartans capture crowns in 2018 and ‘19.
“I am pretty excited to be back playing with some familiar faces that I’ve won with before,” Crane said. “Hopefully we can bring that wining culture to Plymouth.”
Three of the four Littleton players on PSU, meanwhile, were a part of D-IV championship seasons in 2016 and ‘18 (Tyler Brown in ‘16; Walker and Fillion in both ‘16 and ‘18.)
“When you look at North Country programs like White Mountains and Littleton, what they have is really good coaching and they care about the development of the kid, and the player,” Jenkins said. “Same with us. We’re looking for a good baseball player who is a good kid and will become a good member of the community. That’s what they are doing so well in the North Country.”
Five of the six North Country players on the 2020 roster are expected back at PSU next season — the NCAA’s granting all players an extra year of eligibility because of COVID-19.
Returning are Cook, Berryman, Walker, Fillion and Brown. Along with newcomers Crane and Curtis, and coaches Jenkins and McIntosh, that makes nine Panthers with North Country ties for the 2021 campaign.
Tyler Brown, a junior starter for PSU who helped pitch Littleton to the title in 2016, is leaving the Panthers with two years of eligibility. He’s hoping to pursue his master’s degree and college baseball career at a school to be determined (California, Florida or Massachusetts).
“I enjoyed my time at Plymouth. I had fun,” Brown said. “Growing up in a smaller area made me want to leave to experience new things. We will see where it goes.”
The remaining North Country players are hoping to help bring the Panthers to the next level.
Cook went to D-II St. Leo University in Florida his freshman season but just missed making the final roster. He came to PSU the following season and has transformed into the team’s starting catcher. A deft defensive backstop, Cook will be PSU’s second-ever third-year captain next spring. He will also earn his master’s in business administration in December.
Walker, a sophomore, will be the team’s ace or closer, his coach said. The velocity on his fastball has reached the low 90s.
“He’s developing quickly into a really good pitcher,” Jenkins said.
Berryman, a starting right-hander, is from Lancaster. After attending high school in Wisconsin, he spent a couple of years at D-II Belmont Abbey College before joining the Panthers as a graduate student this past year.
Fillion, a 6-foot-3 sophomore who went to Castleton as a freshman, is developing into a strong hitter and is expected to compete for time at catcher and first base.
Freshman Braxton Brown, still young, will be looking to earn time on the bump.
“We have super high hopes for him,” Jenkins said.
Crane, meanwhile, will be vying to earn some playing time sooner than later.
“We believe he can be a contributor right away,” Jenkins said.
While baseball is the common passion for these guys, Jenkins said the fact they all grew up as multi-sport athletes is just as important.
“For a lot of North Country kids, the season is so short they don’t focus on baseball year-round until they get older,” Jenkins said. They play basketball, ski, golf, other sports that goes along way with their athleticism and development.”
Said Cook: “Cal being from Profile, he understands the North Country mindset. We only play baseball three months of the year and we get all we can out of it. We have to work hard.”
The Panthers, who compete in the Little East Conference, are still chasing their first conference championship.
After going 16-19 in 2018 and 14-23 in 2019, the Panthers, with a good mix of young talent and strong leadership, were hoping to rise in 2020. They were 7-5 after an early-season trip to Florida when the NCAA canceled the season mid-March.
“I was really excited we could have something special this season,” Cook said. “The young guys and the older guys, I have never been on a team so bought-in to winning. It was really refreshing. It’s fun to win. When you lose like we have the past two seasons, it’s nice to see guys working hard, not only on the field, but in the gym and in the classroom.”
The Panthers have reason for optimism in 2021. The team’s North Country talent hopes to play a key role.
“The future is bright,” Jenkins said. “One of the reasons I am so passionate about coaching here is that we’ve never won a conference championship and we have the resources and all the things that line up to earn one.
“We’re really passionate about turning this into a winning program and we have players from the North Country developing into the guys who can help us do so. And that’s really exciting.”
