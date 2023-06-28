North Dakota Guard Heads To Lyndon; Peer Nominated For NAC Man of Year

Grace Hoselton of South High School in Fargo, North Dakota committed to the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon women’s basketball program, it was announced Wednesday.
Hoselton, a 5-foot-4 guard, was a four-year varsity performer and three-year letter winner at South. She averaged 3.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game for the Bruins. Hoselton and her team qualified for the Eastern Dakota Conference playoffs in her freshman season and received the North Dakota High School Athletic Association Team Scholar Recognition this past season. She also played club basketball with FM Fierce.
Hoselton was a multi-sport athlete at South. She also lettered in softball three times and in cross country in her sophomore year.
NVU-Lyndon women’s basketball coach Ben Arsenault believes that Hoselton will positively impact his team’s culture. “Grace is a wonderful addition to our Hornet family. She is someone who is a hard worker, is incredibly selfless, and is immensely passionate about the game of basketball. Grace is someone who is immediately going to impact our locker room in a positive manner. She has high basketball IQ, works fearlessly on the defensive end of the floor, and who will provide additional ballhandling for our program. Grace is a gritty player who will fit in tremendously with our culture. I couldn’t be happier that she has decided to become a Hornet.”
Hoselton joins Riley Webster (Upton, Mass.) and Leilani Medina (Laredo, Texas) in Lyndon’s fall 2023 recruiting class.
PEER NOMINATED FOR NAC MAN OF YEAR
Northern Vermont University-Lyndon student-athlete Quinlan Peer (Saranac Lake, N.Y.) has been nominated for the North Atlantic Conference Man of the Year award, as announced by the conference on Wednesday. The award encompasses all facets of the NCAA Division III student-athlete experience.
Peer graduated in May with a Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast & Digital Journalism with a minor in Sport Management. He earned a 3.79 grade-point average and was named to the Dean’s List in all eight of his semesters at Lyndon. He was also a six-time NAC All-Academic Team selection. Peer was also nominated for a regional Emmy Award on two occasions.
Peer was a three-sport athlete at Lyndon. He was a four-year member of the men’s soccer team. Interestingly, he started at each of 10 field positions at one time or another during his career.
Peer enjoyed his greatest athletic success as a member of the Hornet men’s tennis team. He competed for three seasons and earned All-Conference honors as a doubles player in each season. He was also named All-Conference in singles in 2021, as he helped the Hornets to their first and thus far only NAC Championship. He received the Men’s Tennis Coaches Award this spring.
This past spring, Peer added lacrosse to his athletic resume. He joined the Hornet men’s program and competed as a midfielder.
Peer has accepted a position as a producer with WRGB in Schenectady, N.Y.
Peer is among seven outstanding male student-athletes that have been nominated for the NAC Man of the Year award. The NAC Man of the Year will be announced in early July and honored on his campus during the 2023-24 academic year.
