North Dakota Guard Heads To Lyndon; Peer Nominated For NAC Man of Year

Grace Hoselton of South High School in Fargo, North Dakota committed to the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon women’s basketball program, it was announced Wednesday.

Hoselton, a 5-foot-4 guard, was a four-year varsity performer and three-year letter winner at South. She averaged 3.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game for the Bruins. Hoselton and her team qualified for the Eastern Dakota Conference playoffs in her freshman season and received the North Dakota High School Athletic Association Team Scholar Recognition this past season. She also played club basketball with FM Fierce.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.