LANCASTER, N.H. — Host North Woods won the first two rounds of the District 3 Cal Ripken 10U baseball tournament and will play in the finals Monday at 5 p.m. at Colonel Town A field.
NORTH WOODS 15, MT. WASHINGTON VALLEY: 9: On Saturday afternoon, Dawson Laflamme ripped a bases-loaded double with two out to break open a tie game in a big rally in the fourth inning. Laflamme was 2-of-4 with five RBI. Cameron Dowse scored three runs in the win.
NW scored first. Dowse scored and Cade Samson had the RBI. MWV pulled even with a run in the first. Rory Shaw doubled and came home on contact by Marier in the second and MVW again evened the score.
In the third, Dowse scored on a wild pitch and McVetty on a wild throw for a 4-2 lead, but MWV took the lead, 6-4 in the bottom half.
NW caught up at 6-6 when Reid Covell scored with help from an AJ Harden hit before Dowse with two out found an RBI hit, sparking the rally. Laflamme ripped that bases-loaded double to snap the six-all deadlock and Shaw followed with a double and scored on a wild throw that gave NW a 10-6 lead. Marier found a hit that sent Ryan Bennett across home plate for the 12-6 lead before the rally ended.
The NW bats stayed hot and Laflamme knocked in a couple runs with a blooper for the 14-9 lead. Marier made a big catch in left field in the fifth. A bases-loaded walk to Dowse in the sixth was the final run.
NW still had three outs to go. Harden in relief of Marier and Bennett made the first out on strikes and a second out on a sharp liner back at him. The third out came a little harder, but Harden did get it on strikes with two on base.
NORTH WOODS 5, PLYMOUTH 4: On Friday, Rory Shaw pitched three scoreless innings to get NW off to a good start. Jack McVetty had the RBI on the first run for the hosts, and Calvin Foss (2-of-3 at bat) drove in the second run and scored on a passed ball for a 3-0 lead after two innings.
Plymouth took the lead, 4-3 with four runs in the fourth. NW caught up when Cade Samson plated Cameron Dowse to even the score at four all after four.
A big double play in the top of the fifth started with Dowse at second with a tag. Then he fired home to cut off the possible tiebreaking run. In the bottom half of the fifth, Noah Marier scored the game winner on contact by Dowse. Marier pitched the sixth and final inning and struck out three of the four he faced to secure the win.
