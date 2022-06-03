BURLINGTON — Bryon Noyes produced an individual state title as the Lyndon boys finished fifth overall at the 2022 Vermont high school Division II state track and field championships at Burlington High School on Friday.
Noyes, the senior standout, won the discus with a distance of 44.12 meters (144 feet, 9 inches). He also placed second in shot put (13.69) and fifth in javelin (40.6).
Teammate Josh Walker placed just behind Noyes in shot put (12.19). Aiden McKenzie and Logan Currier both earned runner-up honors — McKenzie in long jump (6.13 meters) and Currier in pole vault (3.34). Currier was also fourth in triple jump (11.7).
The LI girls, who finished 11th, were led by Jamie Fenoff in pole vault (2.28), Victoria Young in shot put (9.22) and Streeter Middleton in javelin (29.73), all of whom placed fourth in their events.
The U-32 High School boys and girls swept the titles for the second straight year.
Girls Team Scores
1. U-32 92; 2. Rice 80; 3. Peoples 58; 4. Middlebury 52; 5. Missisquoi 50; 6. Burr and Burton 46; 7. Bellows Falls 44; 8. Lamoille 38; 9. Milton 35; 10. Hartford 25; T11. Lyndon 12; T11. Harwood 12; 13. North Branch 8; 14. Montpelier 4; 15. Fair Haven, 2.
Boys Team Scores
1. U-32 104; 2. Peoples 101.5; 3. Hartford 65; 4. Fair Haven 47; 5. Lyndon 46; 6. Bellows Falls 39; 7. Mount Abraham 38; 8. Middlebury 28; 9. Burr and Burton 24; 10. Lamoille 21; 11. Montpelier 18; 12. Missisquoi 13.25; 13. Rice 10; 14. Spaulding 3; 15. Harwood .25.
Girls top 6 finishers
100-meter dash: 1. Olivia Thomas, Milton 12.90; 2. Ruth Brueckner, Missisquoi; 3. Barrett Freeman, Lamoille; 4. Sarah Hailey, Peoples; 5. Hadley Gleim, Bellows Falls; 6. Allesandra Leduc, Rice.
200: 1. Ruth Brueckner, Missisquoi 26.76; 2. Jazmyn Hurley, Middlebury; 3. Sarah Hailey, Peoples; 4. Katie Prive, Peoples; 5. Greta Little, U-32; 6. Madison Pelletier, Lamoille.
400: 1. Hannah Turner, Middlebury 1:01.36; 2. Katie Prive, Peoples; 3. Jazmyn Hurley, Middlebury; 4. Madison Pelletier, Lamoille; 5. Alexandra Williams, Fair Haven; 6. Greta Little, U-32.
800: 1. Ruth Brueckner, Missisquoi, 2:16.89; 2. Elizabeth Cunningham, Rice; 3. Ginger Long, U-32; 4. Evey Slavik, Rice; 5. Britta Zetterstrom, Harwood; 6. Isabelle Serrano, U-32.
1,500: 1. Ginger Long, U-32 4:51.35; 2. Estella Laird, North Branch; 3. Elizabeth Cunningham, Rice; 4. Siobhan O’Keefe, Burr and Burton; 5. Ella Landis, Middlebury; 6. Charlie Flint, Harwood.
3,000: 1. Stephanie Ager, Bellows Falls 10:37.05; 2. Maggie McGee, Lamoille; 3. Siobhan O’Keefe, Burr and Burton; 4. Amy Felice, U-32; 5. Charlie Flint, Harwood; 6. Caelyn McDonough, Harwood.
100 hurdles: 1. Autumn Carstensen, Rice 15.95; 2. Isabel Moustakas, U-32; 3. Zoe Noble, Middlebury; 4. Toni Levitas, Burr and Burton; 5. Maya Waryas, Bellows Falls; 6. Maia Pasco, U-32.
300 hurdles: 1. Isabel Moustakas, U-32 46.26; 2. Autumn Carstensen, Rice; 3.Toni Levitas, Burr and Burton; 4. Maia Pasco, U-32; 5. Olivia Mara, Peoples; 6. Ellie Zimmerman, Peoples.
4x100: 1. Peoples (Baranyay, Prive, Nigro, Zimmerman) 52.39; 2. Lamoille, 53.23; 3. Burr and Burton, 53.88; 4. Middlebury, 53.93; 5. Bellows Falls, 54.47; 6. Milton, 55.47.
4x400: 1. U-32 (Little, Serrano, Moustakas, Pasco) 4:18.68; 2. Lamoille, 4:20.91; 3. Middlebury, 4:27.55; 4. Peoples, 4:41.41; 5. Rice, 4:43.55; 6. Hartford, 4:46.85.
4x800: 1. Middlebury (Dowgiewicz, McIntosh, Landis, Turner) 10:16.97; 2. U-32, 10:30.55; 3. Harwood, 10:43.86; 4. Rice, 10:50.24; 5. Peoples, 10:50.55; 6. Lamoille, 10:58.75.
High jump: 1. Autumn Carstensen, Rice 5’1”; 2. Isabel Moustakas, U-32; 3. Ruth Brueckner, Missisquoi; 4. Alexandra Bourdeau, Missisquoi; 5. Clare Pritchard, Montpelier; 6. Marketa Pittinaro, Peoples.
Pole vault: 1. Olivia Chase, Hartford 8’6”; 2. Sofia Troland, Milton; 3. Nora Hedman, Milton; 4. Jamie Fenoff, Lyndon; 5. Ashylnn Boucher, Bellows Falls; 6. Clare Pritchard, Montpelier.
Long jump: 1. Olivia Thomas, Milton 15’7.50”; 2. Autumn Carstensen, Rice; 3. Amelia Maier, Burr and Burton; 4. Haley Stefaniak, Missisquoi; 5. Megan Carson, Burr and Burton; 6. Katie Prive, Peoples.
Triple jump: 1. Tristan Prescott, Burr and Burton 33’0.50”; 2. Haley Stefaniak, Missisquoi; 3. Olivia Chase, Hartford; 4. Hadley Gleim, Bellows Falls; 5. Alaina Beauregard, U-32; 6. Abigail Kopeck, Burr and Burton.
Shot put: 1. Cara Richardson, U-32 32’7”; 2. Laura Hoak, Rice; 3. Anika Wagner, Peoples; 4. Victoria Young, Lyndon; 5. Hannah Cleary, Peoples; 6. Avery Knauss, U-32.
Discus: 1. Laura Kamel, Bellows Falls 106’9”; 2. Olivia Chase, Hartford; 3. Avery Knauss, U-32; 4. Anika Wagner, Peoples; 5. Nola Sciacca, Bellows Falls; 6. Laura Hoak, Rice.
Javelin: 1. Laura Hoak, Rice 113’10”; 2. Breanna Stockman, Bellows Falls; 3. Ariana Keene, Peoples; 4. Streeter Middleton, Lyndon; 5. Laura Kamel, Bellows Falls; 6. Alexandra Bourdeau, Missisquoi.
Boys top 6 finishers
100-meter dash: 1. Noah Beayon, Fair Haven 11.35; 2. Kenique Josephs, Peoples; 3. Reilly Flanders, Fair Haven; 4. Gabe Guillette, Hartford; 5. Simon Brown, Spaulding; 6. Austin Defelice, Hartford.
200: 1. Noah Beayon, Fair Haven 23.51; 2. Kenique Josephs, Peoples; 3. Gabe Guillette, Hartford; 4. Sawyer Beck, Peoples; 5. Adrian Bryan, Peoples; 6. Brandon Keller, Bellows Falls.
400: 1. Sawyer Beck, Peoples 51.46; 2. Luke Page, U-32; 3. Adrian Bryan, Peoples; 4. Eliot Schneider, Middlebury; 5. Elliot Rowe, Middlebury; 6. Michael Hornby, Middlebury.
800: 1. Sargent Burns, U-32 2:07.04; 2. Oliver Hansen, U-32; 3. Eliot Schneider, Middlebury; 4. Wyatt Malloy, U-32; 5. Gabriel Cole, Lyndon; 6. Matthew Toborg, Spaulding.
1,500: 1. Avery Smart, Montpelier 4:14.40; 2. Sargent Burns, U-32; 3. Oliver Hansen, U-32; 4. Ben Seaton, Middlebury; 5. Wilder Brown, U-32; 6. Cyrus Hansen, U-32.
3,000: 1. Oliver Hansen, U-32 9:24.30; 2. Cyrus Hansen, U-32; 3. Wilder Brown, U-32; 4. Baxter Harrington, Middlebury; 5. Ezra Merrill-Triplett, Montpelier; 6. Taggart Schrader, U-32.
110 hurdles: 1. Noah Burnham, Lamoille 15.80; 2. Gavin Bannister, Mount Abraham; 3. Ivan Buczek, Peoples; 4. Nathan Kessler, Peoples; 5. Quinn Olney, U-32; 6. Max Hooke, Bellows Falls.
300 hurdles: 1. Ivan Buczek, Peoples 42.21; 2. Gavin Bannister, Mount Abraham; 3. Nathan Kessler, Peoples; 4. Nathaniel Young, Fair Haven; 5. Quinn Olney, U-32; 6. Mack Ross, Bellows Falls.
4x100: 1. Fair Haven (Stone, Flanders, Williams, Beayon) 44.43; 2. Hartford, 46.66; 3. Peoples, 46.89; 4. Bellows Falls, 47.46; 5. Middlebury, 47.55; 6. Burr and Burton, 48.61.
4x400: 1.Peoples (Beck, Bryan, Buczek, Kessler) 3:36.39; 2. U-32, 3:39.17; 3. Middlebury, 3:48.05; 4. Bellows Falls, 3:49.48; 5. Hartford, 3:49.96; 6. Lamoille, 3:51.99.
4x800: 1. U-32 (Malloy, Mckinstry, Page, Schrader) 8:39.21; 2. Lamoille, 8:44.07; 3. Montpelier, 8:46.95; 4. Hartford, 8:50.79; 5. Middlebury, 8:57.31; 6. Peoples, 9:23.33.
High jump: 1. Sawyer Beck, Peoples 5’7.75”; 2. Hayzen Luneau, Missisquoi; 3. Max Hooke, Bellows Falls; 4. Ed Sayers, U-32; 5. James Tudor, Burr and Burton; 6. Ivan Buczek, Peoples.
Pole vault: 1. John Cassell, Hartford 11’5.25”; 2. Logan Currier, Lyndon; 3. Charlie Rowe, Hartford; 4. Mack Ross, Bellows Falls; 5. Jordan Davis, Hartford; 6. Caleb Ploof, Missisquoi.
Long jump: 1. Joseph Darling, Mount Abraham 20’7.25”; 2. Aiden McKenzie, Lyndon; 3. Ayodele Lowe, Hartford; 4. Hayzen Luneau, Missisquoi; 5. Kenique Josephs, Peoples; 6. Luke Williams, Fair Haven.
Triple jump: 1. Jon Terry, Bellows Falls 40’9”; 2. Carson Gordon, Burr and Burton; 3. Joseph Darling, Mount Abraham; 4. Logan Currier, Lyndon; 5. Rayheed Clayton, Burr and Burton; 6. Gavin Bannister, Mount Abraham.
Shot put: 1. Maxime Makuza, Rice 48’3.50”; 2. Bryon Noyes, Lyndon; 3. Ed Sayers, U-32; 4. Josh Walker, Lyndon; 5. Jordan Davis, Hartford; 6. Alan Aldrich, Hartford.
Discus: 1. Bryon Noyes, Lyndon 144’9”; 2. Jon Terry, Bellows Falls; 3. Jordan Davis, Hartford; 4. Joseph Darling, Mount Abraham; 5. Kole Matta, Fair Haven; 6. Alan Aldrich, Hartford.
Javelin: 1. Eric Mulroy, Burr and Burton 152’2”; 2. Miles Mitchell, Peoples; 3. Jordan Davis, Hartford; 4. Kole Matta, Fair Haven; 5. Bryon Noyes, Lyndon; 6. Alex Yaggy, Mount Abraham.
DIVISION IV
The Hazen girls finished eighth and the Danville boys and girls both finished 13th at the D-IV state track field meet on Friday at Applejack Stadium in Manchester.
Cassandra Royer and Lisa Velton led the way for the Wildcats. Royer placed second in the 3,000 (13:23.57 seconds), fourth in the 1,500 (5:30.67), and fifth in the 800 (2:43.12). Velton was third in the 100 hurdles (18.32), fourth in javelin (22.63 meters) and fifth in 300 hurdles (54.59).
The 4x100m relay team of Velton, Lily Castle, Ella Considine and Lila Meyer finished sixth (59.32).
Katie McAlenney had a fifth-place finish for the Bears in the 3,000 (54.59).
For the Danville boys, Pascal Deppisch placed fifth in the 3,000 (10:20.88).
