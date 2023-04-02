NSN To Stream Colebrook, Littleton And Woodsville Baseball Games In Cooperstown

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — Three local New Hampshire baseball teams will play a regular-season game in Cooperstown this spring.
And fans not able to make the trip to New York will still be able to watch.
Northeast Sports Network will travel to Doubleday Field in Cooperstown, home of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, to cover the games. On April 23, Woodsville will play Gorham and on April 26, Colebrook is set to take on Littleton.
Woodsville and Littleton will have around a five-hour trip while Colebrook’s will be closer to six. With the Engineers game on a Sunday afternoon (1:30 p.m.) and the Crusader-Mohawk clash on a Wednesday morning (10 a.m.), NSN realized it may be difficult for friends, family and fans to be able to attend.
“The kids deserve the most positive and professional exposure possible,” NSN General Sales & Operations Manager Kevin Trask said. “NSN’s platform allows for that, and as always, viewers are able to watch for free. Most families will likely not be able to attend this event. We don’t want anyone to miss out. What a great way to show our support to the communities we work and live in. Bottom line, it’s about the kids.”
Trask said a few of the schools reached out in February to NSN about the possibility of the Cooperstown games being covered.
“As soon as the busy winter playoffs season concluded this event was the first thing on our list to get done,” Trask said. “The deciding factor was really simple, it was simply the right thing to do. What an exciting event and great opportunity for the kids. Being the leader in local online streamed high school and college sports, we were going to be there.
“Our major partners agreed without hesitation. Many of our other partners also agreed to support this as well. This is going to be such an incredible experience for the kids who we cover all year round. They deserve to have the best time possible out there, and to be able to share that with family, friends and fans who simply cannot commit to the trip.”
