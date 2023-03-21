NVAC 2023 All-Alpine District Ski Teams Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Mar 21, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lyndon's Brianne Allegra. (Contributed photo) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Northern Vermont Athletic Conference released its all-alpine district team for the 2022-23 winter ski season. The selections are based on results from the NVAC championship on Feb. 28 and March 1.Lyndon’s Brianne Allegra along with St. Johnsbury’s Zach Alamuddin and Edwin Stephenson earned recognition.The full list is below: Girls All-DistrictCara Gagliardi, Mt. MansfieldEmmy Foote, Mt. MansfieldDicey Manning, Champlain ValleyTela Haskell, RiceBlythe Fitch O’Leary, RiceTanner Gregory, StoweCarly Strobeck, Champlain ValleyElizabeth Nostrand, Champlain ValleyRachel Bailowoz, Champlain ValleyKendall MacLeod, LamoilleTaylor Moulton, RiceAddie Bartley, Champlain ValleyHonorable MentionCharlotte Stevens, StoweAbrie Howe, StoweElle Zimmerman, Stowe Brianne Allegra, Lyndon——Boys All-DistrictGeorge Francisco, Champlain ValleyAri Diamond, Champlain ValleyLev Dransfield, Mt. MansfieldRay Hagios, Champlain ValleyCyrus Goetze, Mt. MansfieldStokely Puleio, LamoilleJake Strobeck, Champlain ValleyAiden Andrus, Champlain ValleyEben Gifford, Mt. MansfieldJP Marhefka, StoweRex Jewell, South BurlingtonZack Alamuddin, St. JohnsburyHonorable MentionEdwin Stephenson, St. JohnsburyKyle Marvin, Champlain ValleyJay Eagle, South BurlingtonIan MacKenzie, Independent 