NVU Athletics Campaign Tops Fundraising Goal

Northern Vermont University athletics raised $38,949—nearly 30% above its goal—during NVU’s second annual Support Your Sport Campaign. The campaign broke last year’s record, doubling both the dollars raised and the number of donors.
“The fundraising efforts by our student-athletes and staff for this campaign was incredible,” said Jamey Ventura, NVU Associate Dean of Athletics. “In just our second year of running the Support Your Sport Campaign, we doubled the amount raised over the prior year. I am extremely grateful to all of our families, friends, and alumni who donated this year to support our student-athletes. We are fortunate to have you cheering us on from afar.”
While NVU is one university, each campus maintains its own teams and its own mascot. Like so many other universities, the Lyndon Hornets and Johnson Badgers haven’t been able to play typical seasons this year due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, but the teams did compete in the fundraising arena.
Generous alumni and friends offered up a challenge to inspire giving: at the end of the challenge, the men’s and women’s teams on each campus with the most donors received a $500 bonus to their campaign. As expected, this challenge created friendly competition among the teams. The winners of this challenge are the Lyndon men’s basketball and women’s softball and Johnson men’s volleyball and women’s softball teams.
Overall, Lyndon raised $17,469 and Johnson raised $21,480.
NVU-Lyndon Athletic Prograns
Men’s Sports Donors Amount Raised
Basketball 54 $2,675
Baseball 52 $2,780
Lacrosse 34 $3,540
Cross Country 18 $1,064
Soccer 10 $450
Tennis 5 $450
Women’s Sports Donors Amount Raised
Softball 24 $2,890
Cross Country 14 $1,010
Basketball 11 $435
Volleyball 6 $400
Soccer 6 $375
Lacrosse 5 $200
Tennis 2 $200
