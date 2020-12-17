LYNDONVILLE — Northern Vermont University-Lyndon unveiled the virtual wing of its Athletics Hall of Fame on Thursday.
The Hall of Fame was established in 1984 to honor the best in Hornet athletics. Induction typically takes place during Lyndon’s annual Homecoming & Family Weekend each fall. Inductees are recognized with a plaque on the Lyndon Wall of Honor, outside Stannard Gymnaisum. The virtual Hall will add to and complement the physical Hall.
To be eligible for induction into the Athletic Hall of Fame, an individual must have made an outstanding contribution to the intercollegiate athletic program at Lyndon, must have participated for at least two years in the intercollegiate program at the varsity level, and must have graduated more than five years ago.
Other criteria for membership include: achievement during undergraduate and postgraduate years, including participation or involvement in athletics; sportsmanship; character; and citizenship, as a student and in later life.
An individual may be inducted as an honorary member for contributing greatly to Lyndon athletics or to the field of athletics after graduation from Lyndon State College or Northern Vermont University-Lyndon.
120 outstanding individuals have been inducted into the Hall of Fame to date, including 12 Honorary Inductees. In addition, eight outstanding teams have received Special Recognition by the Hall of Fame.
The virtual Hall can be found online at https://lyndonhornets.com/hof/.
