LYNDONVILLE — NVU-Lyndon baseball player Codi Smith (Hartford) was named to a pair of All-New England teams on Tuesday. Smith, a senior Sport Management major, was selected as a second-team outfielder by both D3baseball.com and the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) in conjunction with Rawlings.
Smith is the third Hornet to be honored by D3baseball.com., and Lyndon’s first ABCA/Rawlings honoree since Andre Eason Jr. garnered second-team honors in 2018.
Smith had an outstanding season for the Hornets. He led the NAC in batting average (.478), on-base percentage (.557), slugging percentage (.955), home runs (7), and runs batted in (30). He also tied for the conference lead in runs scored (24), doubles (9), and walks (16). He finished fourth in hits (32).
Smith also made seven appearances on the mound, including five starts. He posted a 3-1 record with one save. He led the NAC in strikeouts (53) and strikeouts per nine innings (14.91) and finished fifth in earned run average (3.09).
Lyndon finished the 2021 season with an 11-11 overall record, tying for second place in the NAC East Division.
D3baseball.com is the premier source for news and information about NCAA Division III baseball.
The ABCA, founded in 1945, is the primary professional organization for baseball coaches at the amateur level. Its over 13,000 members represent all 50 states and 25 countries.
Founded in 1887, Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc. is an innovative manufacturer and marketer of sporting goods worldwide. Founded in 1887, Rawlings is the official ball supplier and batting helmet of Major League Baseball.
