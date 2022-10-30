NVU-Lyndon Honors Memory Of Hall of Famer Mark O’Brien

LYNDONVILLE — The Northern Vermont University-Lyndon community paid tribute to alumnus and athletic Hall of Famer Mark O’Brien (1989), who passed away in June of 2020.

O’Brien was an outstanding basketball and baseball player at Lyndon. He was inducted into the Lyndon Athletic Hall of Fame in 1998.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.