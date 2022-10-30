NVU-Lyndon Honors Memory Of Hall of Famer Mark O’Brien

LYNDONVILLE — The Northern Vermont University-Lyndon community paid tribute to alumnus and athletic Hall of Famer Mark O’Brien (1989), who passed away in June of 2020.
O’Brien was an outstanding basketball and baseball player at Lyndon. He was inducted into the Lyndon Athletic Hall of Fame in 1998.
On the Lyndon hardwood, O’Brien was a 1,000-point scorer and captain in both 1986-87 and 1987-88. He also served as an assistant coach in 1988-89. On the diamond, he was the captain and most valuable player of the 1988 team and was named to the Mayflower Conference All-Conference team. O’Brien was the 1988 Lyndon State College Athlete of the Year.
O’Brien graduated from Lyndon in 1989 with a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education. He immediately accepted a position at the Bancroft School Worcester, Mass. He spent his entire 31-year career at Bancroft, teaching physical education and coaching basketball, baseball, cross-country and golf. He was named Eastern Independent League Coach of the Year 18 times — three in cross country, six in baseball and nine in basketball. He coached his teams to 20 EIL Championships, amassed 387 varsity basketball wins, and led the 2001 girls cross-country team and the 2011 boys basketball team to the New England Preparatory School Athletic Council Championship.
O’Brien’s teammates, friends and fellow alumni came together to organize a campaign to honor his memory. That effort came to fruition on Saturday afternoon. when a reflection bench at the Skip Pound Baseball and Softball Complex and the George W. Stannard Gymnasium score table were dedicated in O’Brien’s memory. A banner of O’Brien from his playing days at Lyndon was also unveiled in the Gymnasium.
NVU-Lyndon dean of students and campus executive director Jonathan Davis served as master of ceremonies for the dedications. Several family members, friends and teammates shared their memories of O’Brien.
Following the dedication, the NVU-Lyndon men’s basketball team held the Mark O’Brien Alumni Game. The 2022-23 Hornets competed against Lyndon standouts of the past. O’Brien’s son, Connor, was an honorary alumnus and played on the alumni team.
