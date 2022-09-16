NVU-Lyndon Names Cameron Curler Next Baseball Coach

LYNDONVILLE — Northern Vermont University-Lyndon on Thursday named Cameron Curler as its new head baseball coach.
Curler succeeds Reece Tanguay, who stepped down in August to become the associate head baseball coach at Westminster College.
Curler comes to Lyndon from NCAA Division I Iona College in New Rochelle, N.Y., where he served as an assistant this past season. At Iona, Curler worked primarily with infielders and hitters and served as third-base coach. He was also the Gaels’ primary recruiter for New York, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic states, and coordinated the program’s prospect and youth camps.
Curler spent the prior two seasons as an assistant at Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H. At Dartmouth, he also worked with infielders, coached first base and served as the program’s on-campus recruiting contact.
Prior to going to Dartmouth, Curler spent five seasons at the College of St. Joseph in Rutland. He was an assistant for four years, before being elevated to head coach and athletic director in 2018-2019. He was the program’s lead assistant when the Fighting Saints captured back to back United States Small college Athletic Association national championships in 2016 and 2017.
Curler broke into college coaching in 2013 as an assistant coach at SUNY Adirondack in Queensbury, N.Y. He has also coached in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League and in the Central Florida Summer League, and has directed and coached at several top camps.
Curler was a four-year starter on the Castleton baseball team and part of the winningest class in program history. He was team captain as a senior, and a part of two North Atlantic Conference championship teams.
Lyndon athletic director Chris Gilmore believes that Curler is the right man at the right time for the Hornet program.
“We are very excited to welcome Cam here to NVU-Lyndon,” Gilmore said. “His reputation as a program builder and his varied experience at the different levels of NCAA baseball made him a great choice to lead our men’s baseball program. His reputation as an excellent recruiter and his in-game management skills will allow the program to become even stronger in the years to come.”
Iona head coach Conor Burke is confident that Curler will do great things at Lyndon.
“I have zero doubt that Cam will have great success at Lyndon,” Burke said. “The combination of his tireless work ethic and his ability to put the person before the player makes him a terrific recruiter and coach. There is not a better person to represent Hornet baseball.”
Curler takes over a Hornet program that went 9-23 overall and 4-6 in NAC play last spring. Lyndon will be seeking a return to the NAC playoffs for the first time since 2019 when the Hornets finished second in the regular season and third in the conference tournament.
