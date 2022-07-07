Northern Vermont University-Lyndon student-athlete Zach Falkenburg (Bridgeport, NY) has been named the North Atlantic Conference Man of the Year for 2021-22, as announced by the conference today. The award encompasses all facets of the NCAA Division III Student-Athlete experience. The Man and Woman of the Year awards are the highest honors bestowed by the conference. Yesterday McKenna Brodeur of the University of Maine at Farmington was named NAC Woman of the Year.
Falkenburg is the third Lyndon student-athlete to be honored as Man of the Year, and the first since 2012-2013. Cross country runners Craig Johnson (North Kingstown, RI) and Josh Gant (Nashua, NH) were back-to-back honorees in 2011-12 and 2012-13 respectively.
Falkenburg graduated cum laude in May with a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise Science with a Strength & Conditioning concentration. He earned a 3.66-grade point average and has been named to the President’s List once and the Dean’s List four times. He was also inducted into the Arthur B. Elliott Society, recognizing recognizes students who have demonstrated a combination of strong leadership, scholarship, and service during their time at NVU-Lyndon. He is a five-time NAC All-Academic Team selection.
Falkenburg has been a student coach and a student trainer for NVU-Lyndon’s Exercise Science Department. He has also been a climbing wall monitor and has worked on the game administration crew and as a fitness center monitor. He was a member of the Sports Medicine Club.
In conjunction with the Vermont Student Assistance Corporation, Falkenburg worked with and mentored area youth. He also helped coordinate student-athlete volunteer efforts at the Caledonia County Fair and in stacking wood for area residents in need. He participated in the campus community Trunk or Treat Halloween program and Save Second Base, an initiative to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research.
Falkenburg is currently interning at world-renowned Cressey Sports Performance in Hudson, Mass. He has previously interned with Division I athletic programs at Syracuse University and the University of Vermont, as well as Kompf Training Systems in East Syracuse, NY. Falkenburg also represented NVU-Lyndon in the College Bowl competition at the American College of Sports Medicine, New England Chapter, Fall 2021 Conference. This fall he will begin graduate school at Springfield College, where he will pursue his Master’s degree in Exercise Science with a focus on Strength & Conditioning.
Falkenburg was a four-year member of the Lyndon men’s basketball team, and was a team captain as a sophomore, junior, and senior. He finished his career with 1,249 career points, the most by any Lyndon player since the school rejoined Division III and joined the NAC. As a senior, he averaged 18.2 points per game, fifth-most in the NAC. His total of 456 points scored ranked fourth in the conference. He also finished fourth in made three-point goals with 62, sixth in made field goals with 162, fifth in made free throws with 70, and seventh in assists with 88. He led the Hornets in scoring and field goal percentage and was second in rebounding and assists. He led the program to their best record as a Division III program in the COVID-abbreviated 2020-21 campaign, and this past season led the Hornets to their first NAC playoff appearance and first playoff victory in five seasons.
This past season, Falkenburg was named the NAC Men’s Basketball Senior Scholar-Athlete of the Year, the first Lyndon player to ever be so honored. He was also Lyndon’s first-ever First Team All-Conference selection. He had previously been a Second Team All-Conference selection in 2019-20. He is a three-time NAC Player of the Week and one-time Rookie of the Week selection.
Falkenburg was also the first-ever Lyndon men’s basketball player to be selected Academic All-District by the College Sports Information Directors Association. He earned that honor twice, in both his junior and senior years. He has also been selected twice to the National Association of Basketball Coaches Honors Court.
Falkenburg was also a four-year member of the Hornet men’s tennis team and helped lead the program to its first and only NAC championship in 2021. He was a First Team All-Conference selection in both singles and doubles in both 2021 and 2022 and was a two-time NAC Player of the Week selection. As a singles player, he was 14-5 overall and 8-1 in NAC play over the past two seasons. He was also 11-5 overall and 7-2 in conference in doubles play over that span.
Following the conclusion of this year’s tennis season, Falkenburg made his first foray into college lacrosse, playing three games for the Hornets.
Falkenburg was selected as the recipient of the Dudley Bell Award, recognizing Lyndon’s outstanding male athlete, twice, in 2020 and 2022. He is also the four-time recipient of the Michael Tessier Award, given annually to the NVU-Lyndon men’s basketball player who shows the most heart, hustle desire, grit, and intensity in practice and in games throughout the year. In addition, the player must be of high character and have the respect of his teammates. He was also named Most Valuable Player of the men’s tennis team in both 2021 and 2022.
Falkenburg recognizes how he has grown throughout his college career. “My college experiences as a scholar, athlete, and leader have all positively influenced my life. These experiences, and many others, have shaped me to be the person I am today. I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to be a college athlete.”
Falkenburg was selected from seven outstanding male student-athletes that were nominated for the NAC Man of the Year award. He will be honored and presented with the award on campus on a date to be determined during the 2022-23 academic year.
The NAC Man of the Year award is modeled after the NCAA’s Woman of the Year program. Established in 1991, the NCAA Woman of the Year award recognizes graduating female college athletes who have exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service and leadership throughout their collegiate careers.
