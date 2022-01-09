UTICA, N.Y. — NVU-Lyndon senior Zach Falkenburg scored his 1,000th career point on the way to a career-high 41-point night Friday at SUNY Polytechnic Institute. The Hornets came up just short as SUNY took a 108-98 overtime victory.
Falkenburg (Bridgeport, NY) entered the game with 990 career points, He reached the 1,000 mark with a pair of free throws with 8:30 to go in the first half.
The game was tightly contested throughout and featured 15 ties and 14 lead changes. The Hornets took their biggest lead of the game at 80-76 with 4:21 to go.
Luke Fredsell supported Falkenburg’s career-high with a career-high of his own, 27 points on 10 of 15 shooting, including 4 of 8 from behind the three-point arc. Falkenburg connected on 14 of 25 shots and 10 of 12 free throws.
CAZENOVIA 90, LYNDON 87: In Cazenovia, N.Y., Lyndon trailed Cazenovia College by 13 points with just over six minutes remaining in Saturday’s North Atlantic Conference game before rallying to within two points in the final seconds. However, when a three-point heave from beyond half court at the buzzer came up short the host Wildcats escaped with a 90-87 victory.
Cazenovia improved to 3-9 on the season and 1-3 in NAC play while Lyndon fell to 2-10 and 0-3 in conference.
Falkenburg finished with 27 points while St. Johnsbury’s Antonio Carlisle added 13.
The Hornets’ next game is Friday at home at 5:30 with SUNY Delhi.
WOMEN
LYNDON 68, CAZENOVIA 38: In Cazenovia, N.Y., Riann Fortin (Derby) had a strong all-around game for the Hornets, finishing with 18 points, eight rebounds, four steals and four assists while teammate Saleena Porter (St. Johnsbury) pulled down a game-high 16 rebounds and converted 5 of 6 free throws as the Hornets (6-3 overall, 1-3) picked up their first NAC win in three conference starts.
Cazenovia dipped to 1-13 on the season and is winless in four NAC contests.
Lea Crompton finished with 13 points and a game-high five assists and Danielle Robinson scored a career-high 14 points on a perfect 6 of 6 from the floor in the win.
Lyndon’s next contest is a NAC crossover against SUNY Delhi. Tip-off in Stannard Gymnasium is scheduled for Friday evening at 7:30 pm.
