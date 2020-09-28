LYNDONVILLE — Jason Gray, John LeMieux, Natalia Shams McNeil and Tyler Scheibenpflug were inducted into the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2020 on Saturday evening. The event was a part of NVU’s Homecoming @ Home celebration, which is took place virtually.
Jason Gray graduated from Lyndon State College in 2013 with a bachelor of science in small business management and entrepreneurship in 2013. During his time at Lyndon, Jason was a four-year member of the men’s basketball and soccer teams.
In basketball, Gray earned North Atlantic Conference (NAC) honors in his final three seasons. His sophomore and junior years, he was named to the NAC All-Conference second team and his senior year, he was named first team. Gray scored a total of 1,345 points as a Hornet and had 836 rebounds, 145 assists, and 154 blocks. He was sixth in scoring as a junior and ninth as a senior. All four years, Gray was in the top six for rebounds per game, including ranking second his senior year. He was consistently one of the conference leaders in minutes played as well. Gray participated in the NAC postseason tournament his final three years, leading his team to its first NAC Championship appearance as a sophomore. He served as team captain for the 2012-2013 season.
Gray was also a NAC All-Conference second team goalkeeper. As a sophomore, he led his team to a NAC Championship game appearance and Eastern College Athletic Conference Tournament.
After graduating, Gray went on to coach his favorite sport – basketball. He spent 2014-2016 as the junior varsity head coach for his local high school, Thetford Academy. In 2016, he became the varsity head coach – a position he still holds. As head coach, Thetford has won two back-to-back championships.
Gray’s career and professional activities have revolved around his passion for his family business, C.W. Gray & Sons, Inc. The family owned and operated business has been around for over 60 years and specializes in estate auctions, farm sales, and equipment auctions. In 2013, he started working full-time for C.W Gray & Sons. Inc. Jason went to auctioneer school and is now a licensed auctioneer in both Vermont and New Hampshire.
Gray built a new home with his wife, Katelyn, and currently lives in East Thetford where they are raising their two daughters Alice (3) and Nora (1).
John LeMieux graduated from Lyndon State College with a bachelor of science in physical education in 1983 and earned a master’s degree in adapted physical education from Indiana University in 1985. He also earned the certified financial planner™ designation in 2005, completed the certified investment management program from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania in 2008, and passed the certified investment management analyst™ examination the same year. In 2010, John earned the certified divorce financial analyst™ designation.
After transferring to Lyndon in January 1981 from Castleton State College, LeMieux was a two-year member of the men’s basketball team and a top runner on the cross country team. He was a basketball team captain along with fellow Athletic Hall of Fame members Bill Fitzgerald ‘86 and Mike Whaley ‘84. As a player, LeMieux was noted for two things: first his jumping ability – at 6-foot-2 he had dunks in several games and often guarded opponents post players – and secondly his tenacity and work ethic. He knew early in his college career that he would be only as good as his training and preparation. He worked relentlessly to be in better shape than his opponents. He often says that the best thing he learned at Lyndon was “how to work hard, how to play hard, and how to tell the difference.”
After graduating, LeMieux was a basketball coach for ten years. At Indiana University, he served as a volunteer assistant with the women’s basketball team while completing his master’s degree before becoming an assistant women’s coach at Kent State University and the University of Pittsburgh. In 1987, he was named the head women’s basketball coach at Division II Keene State College. In his first year at Keene, his team won the Division II Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) championship while setting a school record for wins and leading the nation in three-point field goals made per game. He was named the New England Collegiate Conference coach-of-the-year in 1988. His team also won the ECAC Championship in 1989 and broke their own record for wins in a season. He has the highest winning percentage of any Keene State College coach.
In 1989, LeMieux was named the inaugural men’s basketball coach and assistant athletic director at Colby-Sawyer College, an all-women’s college that was soon to admit men. In his first year of competition, playing an NCAA D-III varsity schedule with all freshmen, his team went 13-12. Since 2002, LeMieux has served as a special assistant to one of his former Colby-Sawyer players at Southern Maine Community College. As a player and coach, he has spent 34 seasons in college basketball.
LeMieux left coaching as a full-time profession in 1993 and began to work in the investment business. In 2009, he co-founded Anton LeMieux Financial Group with offices in Maine and Florida.
After losing his left leg to cancer in 2012, John founded the Amputee Association of Maine, a 501(c)3 organization to serve amputees and their families and became very involved as a competitor in amputee golf tournaments. He is a life member of the Eastern Amputee Golf Association and, as of this writing, is the number 71 ranked amputee golfer in the country and the number 15 ranked above-knee amputee golfer. He also founded and hosts the Gorham Savings Bank Maine Amputee Open – a 36-hole tournament along with an adapted golf clinic and a corporate scramble, which is held over four days.
LeMieux and his wife, Cindy, live in Portland, Maine, and Naples, Florida
Originally, from Swampscott, Mass., Natalia Shams McNeil graduated from Lyndon State College in 2011 with a bachelor of arts in sociology and global studies. She was inducted into the Arthur B. Elliott Honor Society. In 2013, Shams McNeil received her master’s degree in diplomacy, Sigma Iota Rho, from Norwich University.
Shams McNeil was recruited to play softball by former Lyndon head women’s softball coach and Athletic Hall of Fame member, Jennifer Kirchoff Layn ‘06. In high school, she was a two-year captain, received the coaches’ award in 2004 and 2006, was named team MVP in 2005 and 2007, and was selected as a Salem News All-Star, North East All Conference All-Star, Agganis All-Star Classic Athlete, and Boston Global All-Scholastic Athlete her senior year, 2007. She was also a member of the junior Olympic travel softball team, New England Storm.
On the Lyndon softball field, Shams McNeil was a four-year starter and two-year team captain. She received numerous honors including being named team MVP in 2009 and 2010, selected to the North Atlantic Conference All-Conference Second Team in 2011, and was an honorable mention in 2009.
In her 2010 season, Shams McNeil ranked third in the conference for triples, fifth in on-base percentage (.474), and 11th in batting average (.377). She led the team in doubles, runs-batted-in, and slugging percentage (.574). In her senior season, Shams McNeil ranked seventh in the conference for stolen bases and eighth in the conference for on-base percentage (.470). She also ranked first in the conference and sixth in the nation, NCAA Division III, for most walks in the season (22).
Shams McNeil was part of the 2008 team that reached the USCAA Women’s Softball Championship in Decatur, Ill., and is currently the only player in Lyndon softball history to start a game at every position within her career.
In the two full seasons Shams McNeil played soccer, she recorded 192 saves in 31 games. She also ranked second in the conference for save percentage and received the coaches’ award in 2008. She was nominated for the prestigious “NCAA Woman of the Year Award” representing Lyndon and was awarded the Athletic Department’s Champion of Character Award in 2011.
Shams McNeil is currently a website administrator and data analyst for Cherry Bekaert LLP, one of the nation’s largest certified public accounting firms. She and her husband, Stephen McNeill, and their rescue dog, George, reside in Richmond, Va. They are expecting their first child in January 2021.
Tyler Scheibenpflug graduated from Lyndon State College with a bachelor of science in atmospheric sciences in 2015. As a one-season student athlete, Scheibenpflug was able to focus all of his athletic attention toward the sport of cross country for four years, earning multiple awards and records.
As a freshman during the 2011 season, Scheibenpflug had standout performances throughout the season. The North Atlantic Conference (NAC) Championship took place at home on the Lyndon State Course. Scheibenpflug was able to run well with a fifth-place finish, earning All-Conference honors.
The following season, Scheibenpflug was once again able to earn All-Conference honors as well as assist the team in a NAC Conference Championship title. His finish at the New England Regional Championship improved to 65h place.
Scheibenpflug junior season started with multiple injuries. Thanks to Lyndon’s incredible team of trainers, he was able to build back his strength and have a successful season. A strong showing at the 2013 NAC Championship earned him his third first-team All-Conference honor as well as another title for the team. The following few weeks were a whirlwind as his 23rd place finish at the New England Regional Championship would be enough to earn him a place in the NCAA National Championship race in Indiana, along with his teammate Kyle Powers. His race result was not great, but the experience was everything he had dreamed it would be.
The 2014 season would see Scheibenpflug take the position as team captain. He started the season with a strong showing during the Open New England race on the legendary Franklin Park course with a 23rd place finish, competing against schools from all NCAA divisions. His first and only collegiate win would come during the NAC Championship, setting a course record, and leading the team to a third straight victory. Then a 16th place finish at the New England Regional Championship would earn him another ticket to the national championship in Mason, Ohio. This time the race went very well, crossing the finish line in 42nd place, the best ever finish of any Lyndon or NAC runner, in a time of 24:46.8 setting a new Lyndon and NAC record. Scheibenpflug was named NAC Runner of the Year.
Scheibenpflug credits his accomplishments to the support of his coach, Chris Ummer, who would work tirelessly to ensure his training was executed perfectly and kept his race day mentality in check.
Scheibenpflug currently resides in Pocatello, Idaho, where he worked as a wildland firefighter on a hotshot crew and recently started a new career as a land surveyor for a private firm. He is also working to create a non-profit for local trail advocacy, while still trying to run as much as he can.
