NVU-Lyndon Tabs Roosa As Head XC Coach

LYNDONVILLE — Northern Vermont University-Lyndon named Nick Roosa as its next head cross-country running coach on Tuesday.
Roosa succeeds Hayden Bunnell, who stepped down following the 2021 season after three seasons as Hornet head coach. Bunnell is now leading the Danville High School program.
Roosa brings an extensive background as both a coach and a competitive runner to Lyndon. Most recently he served as the head cross country and track and field coach at Stonleigh Burnham School in Greenfield, Massachusetts from 2017-19.
Roosa was the head track & field and assistant cross country coach at Bronxville Union Free School in Bronxville, NY, from 2012-15.
Roosa is the co-founder and co-director of the Northeast Kingdom Running camp, which brings over 700 runners to the NVU-Lyndon campus each summer. The camp was started in 2014 and is regarded as one of the top running camps in the Northeast.
Roosa is also an accomplished competitive runner. His accomplishments include a 61st place overall finish in the 2018 Boston Marathon, a 39th place finish in the 2011 New York City Marathon, and a third place finish in the 2010 Austin Marathon. He has competed with the Western Massachusetts Distance Project in numerous cross country, track, and road races, including the USA Track & Field New England Cross Country Championships and the USATF National Club Cross Country Championships.
Roosa graduated from the University of Rochester in New York, where he was a two-time captain of the Yellowjacket cross country team.
NVU-Lyndon Athletic Director Chris Gilmore is excited about what Roosa will bring to the Hornet program. “Nick comes to us with an incredible background in cross country. His vast experience and leadership in the cross-country world will be a great addition to the program. His knowledge of recruiting and his vast contacts will serve us well as we look to recapture the conference titles.”
Roosa is anxious to get started. “I am thrilled to be the coach of men’s and women’s cross country programs at NVU Lyndon. The Lyndon campus offers both tremendous academic opportunities and an ideal environment to train and compete as a distance runner, and I’m looking forward to building a program that fosters personal growth and excellence in student-athletes.”
Roosa takes over a Hornet program that has a long and storied history. The Hornet men’s program captured numerous North Atlantic Conference team and individual championships between 2008-16, and the women’s program produced individual NAC champions in 2008 and 2018.
Roosa is currently scheduled to make his coaching debut when the Hornets compete in the Castleton Invitational at Castleton University on Sept. 3.
