NVU-Lyndon Women’s Basketball Opts Out Of Competition

LYNDONVILLE — Citing health and safety concerns related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon women’s basketball team voted to opt out of competition for the 2020-21 season. The North Atlantic Conference had previously canceled conference competition but provided each member institution the autonomy to engage in competition at its own discretion.
The Hornets will continue to practice and engage in other team-related activities throughout the spring 2021 semester, in accordance with all NCAA and university policies and guidelines.
NVU-Lyndon Director of Athletics Chris Gilmore expressed support for the team’s decision. “The health, well-being and safety of our student-athletes is the number one priority. The student-athletes on the Northern Vermont Lyndon women’s basketball team have made the difficult decision not to play their current season. They have conveyed that they are not comfortable moving forward in the 2020-21 season. We support this decision by the team. This is not a decision the student-athletes took lightly. We look forward to the future of the women’s basketball team as they prepare for the 2021-22 season.”
The Hornets, under the direction of second-year head coach Ben Arsenault, are coming off of two consecutive NAC semifinal appearances and three consecutive playoff berths, the program’s most successful three-year period as an NCAA Division III member.
