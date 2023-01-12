NVU-Lyndon Works With Local Youth Hoops Teams
The NVU-Lyndon men’s basketball team helps the Good Shepherd School teams with practice on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

LYNDONVILLE — The NVU-Lyndon men’s and women’s basketball teams recently held a series of clinics for youth players from the Kingdom East and Good Shepherd hoops teams.

“The young players and coaches at both schools were great. If they are an indicator, the future of basketball in the Northeast Kingdom is very bright,” NVU-Lyndon men’s basketball coach David Pasiak said.

