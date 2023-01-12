NVU-Lyndon Works With Local Youth Hoops Teams

LYNDONVILLE — The NVU-Lyndon men’s and women’s basketball teams recently held a series of clinics for youth players from the Kingdom East and Good Shepherd hoops teams.
“The young players and coaches at both schools were great. If they are an indicator, the future of basketball in the Northeast Kingdom is very bright,” NVU-Lyndon men’s basketball coach David Pasiak said.
The Kingdom East boys and girls 7/8 squads practiced their skills at Lyndon’s Stannard Gymnasium on Jan. 4 with both the men’s and women’s teams and then the men’s team traveled to Good Shepherd to work with the 4-6 girls and 7/8 boys on Jan. 5.
“We have a history of outreach to local schools,” Pasiak said. “Pre-COVID, we collaborated with VSAC to go into several local elementary and middle schools, where our guys would visit classrooms and talk with students about what it’s like to be a college student-athlete. We also held clinics with the Kingdom East teams. In the case of Good Shepherd, we had just started talking about doing something with them when COVID hit. The past two years we weren’t able to go into schools due to all of the COVID-related precautions that were in place.”
Now able to resume that community-based outreach, Pasiak worked with Kingdom East athletic director David McGinn and Good Shepherd principal Lynn Cartularo to schedule the collaboration. During those discussions, efforts were made to include the women’s team and involve the school’s girls teams; as well as talk with the youth coaches to determine what would be helpful to focus on during the clinics.
The consensus was a variety of basketball skills, including shooting mechanics, individual moves, post moves, ball-handling, and two and three man-actions. There was also friendly competition between the college hoopers and the kids followed by the Hornets offering some practical advice and motivation.
“From our perspective, I think it’s valuable for our guys to give back to the community and give back and share the game with the next group of upcoming players,” Pasiak said. “Our players genuinely enjoy the opportunity to do this. It reminds them that it’s bigger than just themselves or our team, that they were once in those shoes, and that they can have an impact on others who may look up to them.”
“In addition, from a very practical standpoint, we have some guys who have aspirations of becoming coaches or teachers and this gives them a little opportunity to instruct to a very captive audience.”
Pasiak said the clinics also allowed his team to get involved in the community. His roster includes 13 out-of-state players and just six Vermonters.
“It reminds them that while they are college students, they are also a part of the community during their time here,” Pasiak said. “Hopefully it helps to instill an attitude of giving back to community and giving back to the game which they will carry with them well beyond their time at Lyndon. In a sense, it’s an extension of classroom learning.”
“As far as the kids, I think that they get some practical instruction, a break from the usual practice routine, and the chance to interact with college athletes in their own backyard.”
He mentioned another benefit will be generated interest of their program and that members of the youth teams may now be excited to catch a game or two during the remainder of the Hornets’ season.
“In the general sense, I think that anytime we can do something as an institution that connects the college and the surrounding community it’s a really good thing,” Pasiak said. “The two are intertwined and draw from each other, so anything that strengthens that connection is a positive.”
The women’s next home game is Jan. 17 against Plymouth State and the men return to home action Jan. 20 versus Thomas College.
