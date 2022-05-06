O Line Skills From Rich Alercio: Leadership, Setting A Positive Example

Rich Alercio is the head coach of the St. J Academy football team. This is a post from his blog O Line Skills (www.olineskills.com), posted on May 5.
We spent 14 weeks together last year discussing our “Leader In Every Locker” program, and the character traits essential to leadership success. I’ve often commented on leadership as a privilege, and how fortunate we, as coaches, are to help develop leaders whose impact will reach far beyond the confines of the gridiron.
I’m so very pleased to share, Sam Begin becomes the 5th Hilltopper to be inducted into the Vermont Chapter of the National Football Foundation Hall of Fame as a scholar-athlete. When your best athlete is also your best student and the most exemplary person on the team, you have a special leader. In leadership, personal examples matter… Players consistently see Sam doing the right thing… Right on the field, in meetings, in the weight room, in the classroom, and in our community. He has the passion and the work ethic to excel in everything he does including sports, academics, and student leadership. I was proud to see Sam recently recognized, and thrilled to see him join the legacy of Hilltoppers who set such a positive example on campus and in the community.
Sam joins Collin Urie-2017, Jasper Rankin-2018, Renwick Smith-2019 (also named to the National Team of Distinction), and Trey Alercio-2020. In 2017, Shane Alercio was named the Most Courageous Athlete for battling a rare vestibular disease called Dandy’s Syndrome that negatively impacts balance and ocular tracking. In 2019, Jake Cady received the Community Service Award for his efforts in creating a non-profit called Team Sullycat that had raised over $40,000 to help support families battling cancer.
We are immensely proud of the successes of our student-athletes on the field, in the community, and in the classroom. Their legacy lives on, and as we like to say, “Tradition Never Graduates.” We trust the examples of excellence in those who have been honored will inspire future Hilltoppers to strive for excellence, overcome adversity and put others’ interests above themselves.
