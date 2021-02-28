Olsen Drops 50 Points In Hornets Loss To NEC

HENNIKER, N.H. — Northern Vermont University-Lyndon sophomore Peyton Olsen scored 50 points, but the Hornets dropped a 121-93 decision at New England College on Saturday afternoon.
The win earned the Pilgrims a split of the two-game set after the Hornets collected a 94-90 win on Thursday in Lyndonville. NEC improves to 1-3 on the season while Lyndon falls to 2-4.
NEC scored the game’s first 13 points in leading wire to wire. Four Pilgrims topped the 20-point mark, led by Stephen Fama’s 23 points and game-high 16 rebounds.
Olsen, the Middleburgh, N.Y. native, made 19 of 27 field-goal attempts and 12 of 16 free throws. Luke Fredsell finished with nine points and a game-high eight assists.
The Hornets struggled from long range all afternoon, as they only connected on 2 of 23 three-point attempts.
Olsen’s total was the most by a Lyndon player since the school became an NCAA Division III member in 2009. The late Ricky Sutton (1979), a 1985 Lyndon Hall of Fame inductee, holds the all-time single-game scoring record with 60 points against Franklin Pierce University in 1976.
The Hornets will return home to host Clarkson University on Monday afternoon. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. in Stannard Gymnasium.
