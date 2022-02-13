Olympic Biathlon: Reid Leads U.S. Contingent In Pursuit, Dunklee 40th

United States' Susan Dunklee (27) and Julia Simon of France (29) ski during the women's 10-kilometer pursuit race at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
BEIJING, China – Joanne Reid led the four-woman U.S. contingent Sunday in the 10-kilometer pursuit at the Beijing 2022 Winter Games.
Reid finished 29th, crossing the finish line 4 minutes, 19.8 seconds behind gold medalist Marte Olsbu Roeiseland of Norway (34:46.9), her second gold medal of the Olympics.
For the first time in U.S. Olympic history, all four American women competed in pursuit. Craftsbury Green Racing Project teammates Clare Egan and Barton native Susan Dunklee cracked the top 40. Egan was 38th and Dunklee, the St. J Academy alumna, finished two spots back in 40th. USA’s Deedra Irwin came in 47th and qualified for the first mass start of her career next Saturday.
The race conditions — moderate snow, a stiff wind blowing across the shooting range, and cold temperatures — made things tough on competitors.
Roeiseland was unchallenged from start to finish. Sweden’s Elvira Oeberg took silver while Tiril Eckhoff captured the bronze medal.
In the 12.5 men’s race, Americans Jake Brown (Craftsbury Green Racing Project) and Sean Doherty (Center Conway, N.H.) finished 40th and 43rd. Brown had six penalties and was 6:06.6 back, while Doherty finished 6:31.3 behind with seven penalties.
France’s Quentin Fillon secured gold in 39:07.5. Norway’s Tarjei Boe grabbed silver, 28.6 seconds back and Eduard Latypov of the Russian Olympic Committee won bronze.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.