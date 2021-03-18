Orleans CC’s Josh Olney Named NEPGA Golf Professional Of Year

BOYLSTON, Mass. — Josh Olney has long prided himself on going the extra mile.
In addition to his day-to-day duties as general manager/head pro at Orleans Country Club in Barton, Olney has taken it upon himself to give back in a myriad of ways. He has been a leader among his peers, serving as the Vermont Chapter President, and given back to the community with free junior clinics each summer and an annual fundraising tournament, the Olney Invitational, to support Veterans.
For his efforts, Olney has been recognized as the 2021 New England PGA Golf Professional of the Year.
Olney, a North Country Union H.S. graduate who came to Orleans Country Club in 2013, is one of 12 individuals to earn recognition for their service and dedication to their profession as the NEPGA announced its full slate of 2021 award winners. The 2021 NEPGA award winners will be recognized at the annual Awards Dinner on Nov. 20 at Nashawtuc Country Club.
The complete list of the 12 individuals recognized as 2021 NEPGA Award Winners includes:
Golf Professional of the Year: Josh Olney, PGA (Orleans CC)
Assistant Professional of the Year: Ed Doherty II, PGA (Black Rock CC)
Patriot Award: Peter Doherty, PGA (Atkinson Resort)
Player Development Award: Eric Barlow, PGA (Winchester CC)
Youth Player Development Award: Seul-Ki Hawley, PGA (Winchester CC)
Teacher of the Year: Adam Kolloff, PGA (Pure Drive Golf)
Merchandiser of the Year – Private: Jim Clay, PGA (New Seabury on Cape Cod)
Golf Executive of the Year: Brian Bickford, PGA (Maine State Golf Association)
Professional Development Award: Michael Sullivan, PGA (Oyster Harbors Club)
Bill Strausbaugh Award: Eric Steindel, PGA (Wianno Club)
Deacon Palmer Award: Peter Norton, PGA (Blue Hill CC)
George S. Wenyss Award: Bob Ward (Rhode Island Golf Association)
Brian Bickford, PGA, is the maiden recipient of the newly added Golf Executive of the Year Award for his efforts with the Maine State Golf Association. The 2021 award winners represent five of the NEPGA’s six Chapters, including Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Cape Cod.
