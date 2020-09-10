Orleans CC’s Shover claims senior four-peat

Gary Shover wins his fourth straight Vermont senior amateur championship on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 at Manchester Country Club. (Courtesy photo)

MANCHESTER CENTER — Gary Shover captured the 2020 Vermont Senior Amateur Champion on Wednesday at Manchester Country Club to claim the four-peat.

The Orleans Country Club golfer followed his first-round 4-under 68 with a closing-round 72 for a two-day total of 142, five strokes better than runner-up William Hadden of Dorset. It’s Shover’s fifth Senior Amateur title.

Jeff Dolin of Orleans CC finished fourth, eight strokes back of Shover at 150.

