Orleans CC’s Shover claims senior four-peat

MANCHESTER CENTER — Gary Shover captured the 2020 Vermont Senior Amateur Champion on Wednesday at Manchester Country Club to claim the four-peat.
The Orleans Country Club golfer followed his first-round 4-under 68 with a closing-round 72 for a two-day total of 142, five strokes better than runner-up William Hadden of Dorset. It’s Shover’s fifth Senior Amateur title.
Jeff Dolin of Orleans CC finished fourth, eight strokes back of Shover at 150.
